Texas football
Corner Anthony Cook announces that, ‘due to unfortunate situations, I will not be playing another snap for the University of Texas’… then deletes the tweet

By John TaylorJun 12, 2020, 9:43 AM EDT
It hasn’t exactly been an optimal last couple of days for the Texas football program, especially when it comes to the defensive secondary.

Wednesday night, Texas announced that two of its football players tested positive for COVID-19.  Wednesday afternoon, Tom Herman revealed that starting safety B.J. Foster suffered a broken hand.  By punching the bumper of his own vehicle.

Thursday night, the Longhorns suffered an unexpected loss — maybe — in the defensive backfield as Anthony Cook indicated that he is leaving the Texas football program.  The cornerback gave no reason for the abrupt decision.

Cook made the revelation on his personal Twitter account.

“Due to unfortunate situations, I will not be playing another snap for the University of Texas,” Cook tweeted. “Has nothing to do with anyone or anything. Please respect my decision.”

At some point thereafter, however, Cook deleted the tweet.

At this point, it’s unclear if Cook will enter the NCAA transfer database. Or if he will remain in Austin. If he does enter the portal?  It’s disclaimer time, y’all!

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Cook was a four-star member of the Texas football Class of 2018.  The Houston native was the No. 10 cornerback in the country.  And the No. 7 player regardless of position in the Lone Star State.

In two seasons with the Longhorns, Cook started seven of the 25 games in which he played.  Six of those starts came this past season.

Cook had been in line for a full-time starting job prior to his announcement.

Former Alabama, Wisconsin LB who committed to Illinois is now at South Alabama

South Alabama football
By John TaylorJun 12, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT
South Alabama is set to add a well-traveled player to its football roster. Presumably.

After starting at Alabama, Christian Bell moved on to Wisconsin.  In early January, the linebacker announced that he had decided to transfer from the Badgers as well.  Two months later, Bell tweeted his commitment to Illinois.  At the time, we wrote that the Fighting Illini “will be the latest to benefit from a collegiate nomad.  Presumably.”

And now we know why the “presumably” qualifier was added.  Thursday, South Alabama confirmed that Bell is now a member of its football team.  In fact, head coach Steve Campbell acknowledged to al.com that Bell is on campus and working out with the Jaguars.

As a graduate transfer, Bell is eligible to play immediately for USA in 2020.  This coming season will be his final year of eligibility.

The past three seasons, Bell played in 24 games for the Badgers. Seven of those appearances came during the 2019 season. In that action, Bell has been credited with eight tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.

A three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com, Bell was rated as the No. 19 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the state of Alabama.

Bell took a “grayshirt” for the 2015 season, enrolling in classes at Alabama in January of 2016. The Birmingham, Ala., native participated in spring practice with the Tide that year.

In July of 2016, however, Bell announced that he would be transferring from Alabama. Not long after, he confirmed his move to Wisconsin.

Because of NCAA transfer rules, Bell sat out the 2016 season.  He spent his three on-field seasons with the Badgers as a backup.

South Alabama is coming off a 2-10 season in the second year under Campbell.  The Jaguars have never finished above .500 since making the move to the FBS level in 2012.  The closest they came was a 6-6 record in 2013.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Gordon Gee stating Jim Tressel wasn't given an ultimatum and resigned of his own volition

college football
By John TaylorJun 12, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 12, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Air Force’s leading rusher, Cole Fagan, removed from roster amid investigation
THE SYNOPSIS: Fagan ultimately pleaded guilty to using cocaine and was sentenced to 15 days in jail.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Jim Harbaugh says Friday night is for high school football
THE SYNOPSIS: I don’t say this often, but, amen Coach Khaki.  The Michigan coach’s opinion was solicited after the Big Ten added Friday Night Lights conference games.

2016

THE HEADLINE: After spurning A&M, five-star 2017 QB commits to Ohio State
THE SYNOPSIS: That would be Tate Martell.  Remember him?  If not, here’s a bit of a refresher:

Instead of bringing it on and competing with Georgia transfer Justin Fields for the starting quarterback job, Martell hightailed it out of Ohio State this past offseason and ultimately landed at Miami shortly thereafter.  Granted immediate eligibility with the Hurricanes, and seen as a slight favorite to win the starting job, Martell instead saw Williams stake his claim as QB1 as head coach Manny Diaz named the redshirt freshman the Hurricanes’ starter to start the season.

Losing out on the starting job led to Martell bailing on practice for the initial personal leave, even as he ultimately returned.  Not long after, it was reported that Martell had begun working with Miami’s wide receivers; last month, Martell shifted his on-field focus back to the quarterback position.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Gators took financial bath in Sugar Bowl loss
THE SYNOPSIS: How big of a bath did Florida take?  In the neighborhood of $840,000.  For a loss to Louisville.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Gordon Gee on Jim Tressel: ‘He was not given an ultimatum’
THE SYNOPSIS: In the aftermath of Tressel’s Memorial Day 2011 departure, from Ohio State it was reported that the Sweatervest was “encouraged” to resign for the good of the football program and the university.

Rice formally adds Boston College WR grad transfer Christian McStravick

Rice football
By John TaylorJun 11, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT
A Power Five transfer is officially in the Rice football fold.

Back in January, the delightful nom de plume of Christian McStravick appeared in the NCAA transfer database. In early May, the Boston College transfer announced that he was committing to the Rice football program.

A little over a month later, the Owls confirmed the signing of the wide receiver.

McStravick comes to the Conference USA school as a graduate of BC.  That will allow the receiver to play in 2020.  That season, incidentally, will serve as the Katy, Tex., native’s final year of eligibility.

Coming out of high school in the Lonestar State, McStravick was a three-star member of Boston College’s 2016 recruiting class.  His only other FBS offers came from Air Force, Army, Navy, New Mexico and UNLV.

As a true freshman, McStravick took a redshirt. The next two seasons, the receiver appeared in a combined seven games (three in 2017, four in 2018).  A significant knee injury — specifically, a torn ACL —  sidelined him for all of the 2019 season.

During his time with the Eagles, McStravick didn’t catch a pass.  Or record any stats, for that matter.

McStravick was the second transfer Rice has added to its football roster in a little over a month, it should be noted.  In late March, Stanford kicker Collin Riccitelli transferred to the Conference USA program.

NCAA Oversight Committee approves schedule for preseason preparations

NCAA
By John TaylorJun 11, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
The NCAA has taken yet another significant, albeit expected, step toward drawing up a roadmap for preseason prep work.

Last week, it was confirmed that the NCAA Div. I Oversight Committee was crafting a plan that would shape the path college football programs would take to prepare for the upcoming season.  Thursday, the NCAA announced that it has finalized its proposal for a preseason model for the sport.

That model is very similar to the plan that was being crafted earlier this month.  From the release the NCAA sent out Thursday:

Under the proposed model, assuming a school’s first scheduled football contest is on Saturday, Sept. 5, student-athletes may be required to participate in up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week (not more than two hours of film review per week) from July 13-23.

Then, from July 24 through Aug. 6, student-athletes may be required to participate in up to 20 hours of countable athletically related activities per week (not more than four hours per day) as follows:

— Up to eight hours per week for weight training and conditioning.
— Up to six hours per week for walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football.
— Up to six hours per week for meetings, which may include film review, team meetings, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc.
— During this 14-day period, student-athletes are required to get at least two days off.

The model does not make any adjustments to the legislated 29-day preseason practice period. In the previous example, the school’s preseason practice period would begin Aug. 7 with a five-day acclimatization period, followed by the opportunity for up to 25 on-field practices.

Obviously, for the schools that open the season in Week 0 (Aug. 29), all of the dates mentioned would get seven days subtracted from them.

“This is the culmination of a significant amount of collaboration in our effort to find the best solution for Division I football institutions,” said Shane Lyons, chair of the committee and director of athletics at West Virginia, in a statement. “Our student-athletes, conference commissioners, coaches and health and safety professionals helped mold the model we are proposing.”

While this is a significant step, it’s not the final one as the NCAA Division I Council still must approve the proposal before it’s implemented.  That vote is scheduled for June 17.