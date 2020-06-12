Thanks to a social media movement, there will be a lot of eyes upon the Texas football program in the coming days and weeks.

Earlier this month, Longhorns wide receiver Brennan Eagles kicked up quite the kerfuffle by proclaiming, amidst police brutality and racial injustice, “I’ll be [damned] if you think I’ll play another snap with the platform I have that [affects the] majority of people that contribute to the sport who don’t actually play.” Friday, Texas student-athletes, including football players, took to social media en masse to spread their message: “We aim to hold the athletic department and university to a higher standard by not only asking them to keep their promise of condemning racism on our campus, but to go beyond this by taking action to make Texas more comfortable and inclusive for the black athletes and the black community that has so fervently supported this program.”

In that vein, the student-athletes are asking to have several issues addressed. Among them: renaming several buildings on campus, including James Hogg Auditorium; “replacement of statues with more diverse statues on campus designed by artists/sculptors who are people of color”; the UT Athletic Department donating .5% of its annual earnings to black organizations and the Black Lives Matter movement; and replacing “The Eyes of Texas with a new song without racist undertones.”

The athletes suggested lifting the requirement of athletes to sing a song that was established in 1903 during a period of lynchings and Jim Crow society, the Daily Texan wrote two years ago.

The statement is looking for the issues to be addressed either through immediate implementation or the implementation of a plan that would start at the beginning of the fall semester. As of yet, neither the university nor the athletic department has responded to the movement.

“We will continue to practice, workout, and participate in all required team activities in preparation for the upcoming season,” the student-athletes’ statement read, “but without an official commitment from the university we will not be participating in the recruiting of incoming players or donor-related events.”