Wake Forest and The Bachelor have something in common. And there’s a sentence I never thought I’d write.

Friday, The Bachelor announced that Matt James will be the lead in the 25th season of the reality dating show. That remains popular for whatever reason, but I digress. The selection is a history-making one as James will become the first Black male lead in the 18-year history of the reality show.

James had a previous role in the extended franchise as he was recently cast as a contestant on Clare Crawley‘s Bachelorette stint

So, exactly how are Wake Forest and The Bachelor connected?

James was a three-star member of the Class of 2010 for the Demon Deacons. The North Carolina native was rated as the No. 28 player regardless of position in the Tar Heel State. He played for the ACC school from 2010-14.

The wide receiver took a redshirt as a true freshman, then played in eight games the following year. Injuries limited James to just seven games combined in the 2013-14 seasons. Healthier in 2014, James caught 40 passes for 401 yards. Those totals were both good for third on the team.

“We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we’re seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly in service to our audience,” the reality show said in a statement. “This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise. We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him.”