Florida State football
Florida State dismisses LB who just transferred in from Purdue in January

By John TaylorJun 13, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT
Cornel Jones‘ time with the Florida State football program didn’t last long.  At all.

Back in January of this year, Jones opted to transfer from Purdue to the Florida football program.  The linebacker initially came to Tuscaloosa as a walk-on.

However, it is now being reported that Jones has been removed from the Florida State football team, effective immediately.  No reason for the abrupt move was given.  While FSU hasn’t commented on the development, the program made it semi-official by removing Jones’ name from the official online roster.

After announcing his transfer to the Seminoles, Jones had participated in FSU’s truncated spring practice.  After three of 15 practice sessions, spring football was shut down amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Jones was a two-star member of the Class of 2017 for the Boilermakers.  The Miami native appeared in eight games as a true freshman.

As a true sophomore in 2018, Jones started 12 of 13 games in West Lafayette.  He led the team in tackles for loss that season with 12½.  In 2019, injuries helped limit him to six appearances.

All told, Jones played in 27 games during his time with the Big Ten school.

As a graduate transfer, Jones would’ve been eligible to play immediately for Florida State football in 2020.  He has another year of eligibility he can use at another FBS program as well.

Kansas saved $450,000 by not initially paying David Beaty his buyout, but paid $474,000 in legal fees to do so… thus far

Kansas football
By John TaylorJun 13, 2020, 3:21 PM EDT
I’m not very good at math, and apparently neither is the Kansas football program.  Or PR, for that matter.

In early November of 2018, Kansas announced that David Beaty would be fired as head football coach upon the conclusion of that regular season.  At the time, athletic director Jeff Long stated that the university would honor the terms of Beaty’s contract, which included a $3 million buyout payable over a six-month period.  That never actually happened.  And led to a contentious lawsuit.  One that involved the school needing to euphemistically find “a dead hooker” in Beaty’s past.  Because of minor NCAA violations.

Earlier this month, the university announced that it has reached a settlement with Beaty.  For $2.55 million.  We wrote at the time that it meant that, “after nearly two years worth of lawyers fees and such are factored in, the university likely ended up… costing itself money they could’ve saved if they had just paid Beaty the money he was contractually owed in the first place.”

So, if my math is correct, the university saved $450,00 by forcing Beaty to get litigious.  And how much have they doled out in outside legal services?  According to invoices obtained by the Kansas City Star, that number would be $473,730.04.  The Star added the proviso “so far.” Which, of course, means that figure could be higher when it’s all said and done.

In a statement a week ago announcing the agreement, KU wrote that, “despite the settlement, the University maintains that the facts and principles behind its position remain intact.” So they have that going for them.  Which is nice.

In four seasons as the Jayhawks head coach, Beaty went 6-42 overall and 2-34 in Big 12 play.  In mid-November of 2018, Kansas confirmed that former LSU head coach Les Miles would be taking over for Beaty.

Iowa transfer DB D.J. Johnson moves on to Purdue

Iowa football
By John TaylorJun 13, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
One erstwhile member of the Iowa football program is unofficially leaving the Hawkeyes.  But, as it turns out, he won’t be leaving the Big Ten.

Last month, it was confirmed that D.J. Johnson had entered the NCAA transfer database.  That was the first step in the defensive back leaving the Iowa football program.  A step that the player himself wanted to make sure everyone knew had nothing to do with playing time.

“I owe no one an explanation but understand PT was far from the issue,” the redshirt sophomore wrote on Twitter May 20. “I’m a team-first guy wouldn’t leave my team for those type of circumstances.”

A little over three weeks later, Johnson confirmed that he has committed to Purdue.  And, he did the deed on Twitter as well.

Johnson was a three-star member of the Iowa football Class of 2018.  The Indianapolis native was the No. 5 player regardless of position in the state of Indiana.  He was the highest-rated cornerback in that year’s class for the Hawkeyes.

Johnson’s other Power Five offers came from Duke, Illinois, Indiana, LSU, Minnesota, Notre Dame and Syracuse.

It’s highly likely that Johnson will have to sit out the 2020 season.  That will leave him with two years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Johnson took a redshirt as a true freshman.  In 2019, the defensive back appeared in 11 games.  He started one of those contests.

In that action, Johnson was credited with 14 tackles and a pair of pass breakups.  He was named Big Ten Conference Co-Freshman of the Week for his play in the win at Iowa State.

Four-star 2022 QB son of former LSU signal-caller Jamie Howard commits to Tigers

LSU football
By John TaylorJun 13, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
LSU football is a finalist for one blue-chip 2021 quarterback prospect.  The Tigers, though, have the home-field advantage on one from 2022.  And they’ve apparently used it well.

Caleb Williams, the highest-rated quarterback in the Class of 2021, announced earlier this week that his recruiting to-do list has been whittled down to LSU, Oklahoma and Maryland.  Friday afternoon, another touted signal-caller, Walker Howard, whittled his recruiting to-do list down to one: LSU football.

Howard made the announcement in a video posted to social media.

Howard opted for LSU football over offers from, among others, Alabama, Arkansas, Penn State, Texas A&M and USC.

And the use of the word “legacy?” Howard’s father, Jamie Howard, played quarterback for the Tigers in the nineties.  Jamie Howard met Walker’s mother, Kathyrn, at LSU.  Sadly, she succumbed to cancer in 2018.

Walker Howard is a four-star 2022 prospect.  He’s rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the country.  Set to enter his junior season at St. Thomas Moore High School in Lafayette, LA., Howard has never started a game at that level.  The reason?  He sat behind Caleb Holstein, a three-star 2020 prospect, for two seasons.  Holstein had committed to Harvard before decommitting and then committing to Louisiana Tech.

LSU now has five commits to its 2022 recruiting class.  That’s easily the most in the country.  In fact, only one other school, Ohio State (three), has more than two.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Dabo Swinney stating Clemson going to the Big 12 ‘would be the worst thing we could do’

college football
By John TaylorJun 13, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 13, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Drink up! Texas A&M to expand alcohol sales at Kyle Field
THE SYNOPSIS: Aggies were one of a handful of SEC schools to take advantage of the conference’s alcohol edict.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Oakland A’s set to confirm Kyler Murray to play at Oklahoma in 2018, then shift full attention to baseball in 2019
THE SYNOPSIS: Yeah, that didn’t happen at all.  Murray went on to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy.  Then was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Kent State’s Tyler Heintz dead after collapsing following workout
THE SYNOPSIS: It never, ever gets easy to write-up posts like these.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Hawaii offers scholarship to QB who just finished fifth grade
THE SYNOPSIS: Titan Lacaden, 11 years old and just completing the fifth grade, is the prodigy in question.  Lacaden is now 14 and getting ready to be a freshman in high school.  And will be part of the Class of 2024. And the coach that offered him the scholarship?  Nick Rolovich is now at Washington as head coach.

2016

THE HEADLINE: At football clinic, Ohio State’s Raekwon McMillan gets leveled… by a woman
THE SYNOPSIS: This was really good.  And McMillin was a very good sport about it.

2015

THE HEADLINE: 410-lb Baylor TE throws out first pitch at Texas Rangers game
THE SYNOPSIS: I was obsessed with LaQuan McGowan for quite a few months.  As was most of the rest of the college football world.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Report: Kevin Sumlin spurned offers from NFL’s Eagles, Auburn
THE SYNOPSIS: The bloom ultimately fell off the Sumlin rose, at least in College Station.  In November of 2017, Sumlin was fired by the Aggies.  Two months later, he was hired by Arizona.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Dabo Swinney: ‘going to the Big 12 would be the worst thing we could do’
THE SYNOPSIS: Financially, the Clemson head coach was probably wrong.  When it comes to on the field?  The national titles show Swinney was correct.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State officially introduces Luke Fickell as next head coach
THE SYNOPSIS: Fickell was the placekeeper between the Sweatervest and Urban Renewal eras in Columbus. Since then, the longtime Buckeye has carved out a very nice career at Cincinnati.