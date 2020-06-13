Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cornel Jones‘ time with the Florida State football program didn’t last long. At all.

Back in January of this year, Jones opted to transfer from Purdue to the Florida football program. The linebacker initially came to Tuscaloosa as a walk-on.

However, it is now being reported that Jones has been removed from the Florida State football team, effective immediately. No reason for the abrupt move was given. While FSU hasn’t commented on the development, the program made it semi-official by removing Jones’ name from the official online roster.

After announcing his transfer to the Seminoles, Jones had participated in FSU’s truncated spring practice. After three of 15 practice sessions, spring football was shut down amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Jones was a two-star member of the Class of 2017 for the Boilermakers. The Miami native appeared in eight games as a true freshman.

As a true sophomore in 2018, Jones started 12 of 13 games in West Lafayette. He led the team in tackles for loss that season with 12½. In 2019, injuries helped limit him to six appearances.

All told, Jones played in 27 games during his time with the Big Ten school.

As a graduate transfer, Jones would’ve been eligible to play immediately for Florida State football in 2020. He has another year of eligibility he can use at another FBS program as well.