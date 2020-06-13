Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One erstwhile member of the Iowa football program is unofficially leaving the Hawkeyes. But, as it turns out, he won’t be leaving the Big Ten.

Last month, it was confirmed that D.J. Johnson had entered the NCAA transfer database. That was the first step in the defensive back leaving the Iowa football program. A step that the player himself wanted to make sure everyone knew had nothing to do with playing time.

“I owe no one an explanation but understand PT was far from the issue,” the redshirt sophomore wrote on Twitter May 20. “I’m a team-first guy wouldn’t leave my team for those type of circumstances.”

A little over three weeks later, Johnson confirmed that he has committed to Purdue. And, he did the deed on Twitter as well.

New beginnings!! Just want to give all praises to the most High for allowing me to be in this postition. I am officially committed to Purdue university. West Lafayette I promise you are getting the best version of me #boilerup #station21 🚂 pic.twitter.com/0CG2KAtCUk — DJ JOHNSON (@DjJohnson1127) June 12, 2020

Johnson was a three-star member of the Iowa football Class of 2018. The Indianapolis native was the No. 5 player regardless of position in the state of Indiana. He was the highest-rated cornerback in that year’s class for the Hawkeyes.

Johnson’s other Power Five offers came from Duke, Illinois, Indiana, LSU, Minnesota, Notre Dame and Syracuse.

It’s highly likely that Johnson will have to sit out the 2020 season. That will leave him with two years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Johnson took a redshirt as a true freshman. In 2019, the defensive back appeared in 11 games. He started one of those contests.

In that action, Johnson was credited with 14 tackles and a pair of pass breakups. He was named Big Ten Conference Co-Freshman of the Week for his play in the win at Iowa State.