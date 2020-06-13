The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 13, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Drink up! Texas A&M to expand alcohol sales at Kyle Field

THE SYNOPSIS: Aggies were one of a handful of SEC schools to take advantage of the conference’s alcohol edict.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Oakland A’s set to confirm Kyler Murray to play at Oklahoma in 2018, then shift full attention to baseball in 2019

THE SYNOPSIS: Yeah, that didn’t happen at all. Murray went on to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy. Then was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Kent State’s Tyler Heintz dead after collapsing following workout

THE SYNOPSIS: It never, ever gets easy to write-up posts like these.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Hawaii offers scholarship to QB who just finished fifth grade

THE SYNOPSIS: Titan Lacaden, 11 years old and just completing the fifth grade, is the prodigy in question. Lacaden is now 14 and getting ready to be a freshman in high school. And will be part of the Class of 2024. And the coach that offered him the scholarship? Nick Rolovich is now at Washington as head coach.

2016

THE HEADLINE: At football clinic, Ohio State’s Raekwon McMillan gets leveled… by a woman

THE SYNOPSIS: This was really good. And McMillin was a very good sport about it.

2015

THE HEADLINE: 410-lb Baylor TE throws out first pitch at Texas Rangers game

THE SYNOPSIS: I was obsessed with LaQuan McGowan for quite a few months. As was most of the rest of the college football world.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Report: Kevin Sumlin spurned offers from NFL’s Eagles, Auburn

THE SYNOPSIS: The bloom ultimately fell off the Sumlin rose, at least in College Station. In November of 2017, Sumlin was fired by the Aggies. Two months later, he was hired by Arizona.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Dabo Swinney: ‘going to the Big 12 would be the worst thing we could do’

THE SYNOPSIS: Financially, the Clemson head coach was probably wrong. When it comes to on the field? The national titles show Swinney was correct.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State officially introduces Luke Fickell as next head coach

THE SYNOPSIS: Fickell was the placekeeper between the Sweatervest and Urban Renewal eras in Columbus. Since then, the longtime Buckeye has carved out a very nice career at Cincinnati.