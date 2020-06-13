LSU football
Four-star 2022 QB son of former LSU signal-caller Jamie Howard commits to Tigers

By John TaylorJun 13, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
LSU football is a finalist for one blue-chip 2021 quarterback prospect.  The Tigers, though, have the home-field advantage on one from 2022.  And they’ve apparently used it well.

Caleb Williams, the highest-rated quarterback in the Class of 2021, announced earlier this week that his recruiting to-do list has been whittled down to LSU, Oklahoma and Maryland.  Friday afternoon, another touted signal-caller, Walker Howard, whittled his recruiting to-do list down to one: LSU football.

Howard made the announcement in a video posted to social media.

Howard opted for LSU football over offers from, among others, Alabama, Arkansas, Penn State, Texas A&M and USC.

And the use of the word “legacy?” Howard’s father, Jamie Howard, played quarterback for the Tigers in the nineties.  Jamie Howard met Walker’s mother, Kathyrn, at LSU.  Sadly, she succumbed to cancer in 2018.

Walker Howard is a four-star 2022 prospect.  He’s rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the country.  Set to enter his junior season at St. Thomas Moore High School in Lafayette, LA., Howard has never started a game at that level.  The reason?  He sat behind Caleb Holstein, a three-star 2020 prospect, for two seasons.  Holstein had committed to Harvard before decommitting and then committing to Louisiana Tech.

LSU now has five commits to its 2022 recruiting class.  That’s easily the most in the country.  In fact, only one other school, Ohio State (three), has more than two.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Dabo Swinney stating Clemson going to the Big 12 ‘would be the worst thing we could do’

By John TaylorJun 13, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 13, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Drink up! Texas A&M to expand alcohol sales at Kyle Field
THE SYNOPSIS: Aggies were one of a handful of SEC schools to take advantage of the conference’s alcohol edict.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Oakland A’s set to confirm Kyler Murray to play at Oklahoma in 2018, then shift full attention to baseball in 2019
THE SYNOPSIS: Yeah, that didn’t happen at all.  Murray went on to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy.  Then was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Kent State’s Tyler Heintz dead after collapsing following workout
THE SYNOPSIS: It never, ever gets easy to write-up posts like these.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Hawaii offers scholarship to QB who just finished fifth grade
THE SYNOPSIS: Titan Lacaden, 11 years old and just completing the fifth grade, is the prodigy in question.  Lacaden is now 14 and getting ready to be a freshman in high school.  And will be part of the Class of 2024. And the coach that offered him the scholarship?  Nick Rolovich is now at Washington as head coach.

2016

THE HEADLINE: At football clinic, Ohio State’s Raekwon McMillan gets leveled… by a woman
THE SYNOPSIS: This was really good.  And McMillin was a very good sport about it.

2015

THE HEADLINE: 410-lb Baylor TE throws out first pitch at Texas Rangers game
THE SYNOPSIS: I was obsessed with LaQuan McGowan for quite a few months.  As was most of the rest of the college football world.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Report: Kevin Sumlin spurned offers from NFL’s Eagles, Auburn
THE SYNOPSIS: The bloom ultimately fell off the Sumlin rose, at least in College Station.  In November of 2017, Sumlin was fired by the Aggies.  Two months later, he was hired by Arizona.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Dabo Swinney: ‘going to the Big 12 would be the worst thing we could do’
THE SYNOPSIS: Financially, the Clemson head coach was probably wrong.  When it comes to on the field?  The national titles show Swinney was correct.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State officially introduces Luke Fickell as next head coach
THE SYNOPSIS: Fickell was the placekeeper between the Sweatervest and Urban Renewal eras in Columbus. Since then, the longtime Buckeye has carved out a very nice career at Cincinnati.

Bowling Green sees corner Davin Wilson enter the transfer portal

By John TaylorJun 12, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
Bowling Green football, for the second time in a couple of months, has lost defensive depth to the portal.

Linebacker Torrian Hampton entered the NCAA transfer database in early April.  Two months later, 247Sports.com reported that Davin Wilson is set to do the same.  A Bowling Green football official has confirmed the cornerback’s portal entry.

Neither the player nor the program has confirmed the development, it should be noted.  Something else that should be noted?

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Wilson was a three-star member of the Bowling Green football Class of 2019.  The California product was the highest-rated defensive back signee for the Falcons that cycle.

As a true freshman, Wilson started three of the four games in which he played for BGSU.  Because he played in four or fewer games, he was able to take a redshirt.  As he will (likely) have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves to another FBS school, Wilson would have three years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Georgia Tech kicker Brenton King now listed in transfer portal

By John TaylorJun 12, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT
For the second time this month, Georgia Tech has been dinged by the football transfer portal.  This one, though, comes with a twist.

Back in March, Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins revealed that Brenton King had decided to go pro in something other than sports.  According to 247Sports.com, King is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Thursday, King himself confirmed he is in the portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Coming out of high school in Georgia, King was a two-star member of the Georgia Tech football Class of 2017. As a true freshman, he split time as the primary placekicker for the Yellow Jackets.  King was Tech’s primary kicker this past season.  In between, he kicked in four games but was able to take a redshirt for 2018.

During his three seasons, King connected on 42-of-46 point-afters.  However, he was successful on just nine of his 17 field-goal attempts.

King would be leaving Georgia Tech football as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility.

Houston hits the pause button on voluntary workouts ‘after six symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19’

By John TaylorJun 12, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT
Houston football specifically and UH athletics in general are officially involved in a first for collegiate sports at this level.  Whether they will be the last remains to be seen.  Although they likely won’t if we’re all being honest.

June 1, student-athletes at Houston, including Cougars football players, began returning to campus to start voluntary workouts.  While the vast majority of universities subjected its returning athletes to COVID-19 testing, Houston was one of the scant few that did not.

Friday, not coincidentally, UH announced that it has suspended all voluntary workouts involving student-athletes.  Effective immediately.  Why?  Because “six symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.” The school also cited “the increase in the number of positive tests in the greater Houston area over the last week.”

From the university’s release:

The impacted students have been placed in isolation and contact tracing procedures have been initiated following protocol.

As was contemplated prior to the return of student-athletes on June 1, UH Athletics is adapting its protocols to include repetitive COVID-19 testing as a component of any resumption of workouts on campus.

During this pause in voluntary workouts, UH Athletics will continue its stringent cleaning and sanitization protocols in all facilities.

UH Athletics will continue to partner with university officials, UH team physicians and local health professionals to determine best practices as it considers a return to workouts.

Earlier this week, it was reported that another three Alabama football players had tested positive for COVID-19. That brought the total to at least eight Crimson Tide football players who have tested positive. As of yet, UA has not suspended its voluntary workouts. Or even acknowledged any positive tests, come to think of it.