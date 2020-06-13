LSU football is a finalist for one blue-chip 2021 quarterback prospect. The Tigers, though, have the home-field advantage on one from 2022. And they’ve apparently used it well.
Caleb Williams, the highest-rated quarterback in the Class of 2021, announced earlier this week that his recruiting to-do list has been whittled down to LSU, Oklahoma and Maryland. Friday afternoon, another touted signal-caller, Walker Howard, whittled his recruiting to-do list down to one: LSU football.
Howard made the announcement in a video posted to social media.
Legacy Continues… Go Tigers 🐯 @ScarboroughMike pic.twitter.com/sd9TBgxfgf
— Walker Howard (@Walker_Howard4) June 12, 2020
Howard opted for LSU football over offers from, among others, Alabama, Arkansas, Penn State, Texas A&M and USC.
And the use of the word “legacy?” Howard’s father, Jamie Howard, played quarterback for the Tigers in the nineties. Jamie Howard met Walker’s mother, Kathyrn, at LSU. Sadly, she succumbed to cancer in 2018.
Walker Howard is a four-star 2022 prospect. He’s rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the country. Set to enter his junior season at St. Thomas Moore High School in Lafayette, LA., Howard has never started a game at that level. The reason? He sat behind Caleb Holstein, a three-star 2020 prospect, for two seasons. Holstein had committed to Harvard before decommitting and then committing to Louisiana Tech.
LSU now has five commits to its 2022 recruiting class. That’s easily the most in the country. In fact, only one other school, Ohio State (three), has more than two.