The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 14, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Big 12 coaches on hot seat: Where it is somehow possible for nobody to have a hot seat in 2019

THE SYNOPSIS: There was just one coaching change in the Big 12 following the 2019 season. And that was Baylor’s Matt Rhule leaving for the NFL.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma confirms hiring of Ruffin McNeill as DT coach

THE SYNOPSIS: McNeill got a raw deal in getting kicked to the curb by East Carolina. McNeill then dealt with a raw family deal that forced him to step down from his duties earlier this year.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Report: Gator, ‘Nole athletes avoid legal charges more than other students, schools

THE SYNOPSIS: This caused a bit of a kerfuffle in the comments. No idea why.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Champion ‘Noles may not make White House pilgrimage

THE SYNOPSIS: No, this had nothing to do with President Trump. This had everything to do with Florid State and President Obama’s White House not being able to find a suitable date for both sides. And never could.

2012

THE HEADLINE: After weekend Tide visit, five-star RB decommits from UGA

THE SYNOPSIS: That blue-chip prospect? Derrick Henry. Who went on to win the 2015 Heisman Trophy. While at Alabama. The presence of both Todd Gurley and Nick Chubb in the same Georgia backfield, though, helped the Bulldogs get by.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Done deal: Texas turns down Pac-10 invite

THE SYNOPSIS: It’s hard to express just how huge this was. If Texas would’ve left the Big 12? It’s entirely possible the Big 12 would’ve ceased to exist as everybody else would’ve jumped ship. And the era of a couple of superconferences (Pac-16, Big Sixteen, 16-school ACC & SEC, for example) could very well have been upon us. So, yeah, this was kind of a big deal.