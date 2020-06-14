In an offseason full of bizarre headlines, this one involving a Colorado State football player may have taken the cake.

According to the Coloradoan, an unidentified playing member of the Colorado State football program and another man were held at gunpoint Thursday night. Why? Because another man, Scott Gudmundsen, thought they were members of Antifa.

The identity of the player involved has not been divulged.

From the newspaper’s account:

The Loveland man faces felony charges after calling police and saying there were two men wearing masks near his home. He said he was armed and was going to go confront them… The caller said he thought the two were members of the anti-fascist political group Antifa. Officers responded and found Scott Gudmundsen dressed in fatigues and brandishing a rifle while holding two men on the ground at gunpoint. … The two men in their 20s were roofing salesmen wearing polo shirts with the logo of their employers and surgical masks going house-to-house following a recent hail storm. Both are in their 20s.

Gudmundsen was arrested on one count each of suspicion of felony menacing and false imprisonment.

Following the incident, a letter sent by out by Colorado State University with several names attached, including new head football coach Steve Addazio, addressed the development.