A week of not-so-positive headlines for Iowa football has bled into the weekend.
Friday night, Iowa football player Jack Koerner and a passenger were seriously injured when the jet ski on which they were riding collided with a boat. The incident occurred on the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.
Koerner was airlifted to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger was taken to a different hospital with serious injuries of his own. None of the injuries sustained by either individual was detailed.
Below is a statement released by the Iowa football program on the incident:
We can confirm Jack Koerner – a junior defensive back on the University of Iowa football team and member of the 2020 Leadership Group – was injured in a watercraft accident at Lake of the Ozarks on Friday, June 12 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Koerner was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Jack had completed the first week of voluntary workouts with his Hawkeye teammates and was at the Lake of the Ozarks with his father, Gary, for a father-son weekend along with other West Des Moines families.
Koerner began his collegiate career as a walk-on with the Iowa football program. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2017, the Des Moines, Iowa, product played in a dozen games in 2018. Most of that action, though, came on special teams.
This past season, Koerner started 11 of the 13 games in which he played. The defensive back totaled 81 tackles, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one forced fumble. The tackles were second on the team.
Each of the past two seasons, Koerner has earned Academic All-Big Ten honors.
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 14, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: Big 12 coaches on hot seat: Where it is somehow possible for nobody to have a hot seat in 2019
THE SYNOPSIS: There was just one coaching change in the Big 12 following the 2019 season. And that was Baylor’s Matt Rhule leaving for the NFL.
2017
THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma confirms hiring of Ruffin McNeill as DT coach
THE SYNOPSIS: McNeill got a raw deal in getting kicked to the curb by East Carolina. McNeill then dealt with a raw family deal that forced him to step down from his duties earlier this year.
2015
THE HEADLINE: Report: Gator, ‘Nole athletes avoid legal charges more than other students, schools
THE SYNOPSIS: This caused a bit of a kerfuffle in the comments. No idea why.
2014
THE HEADLINE: Champion ‘Noles may not make White House pilgrimage
THE SYNOPSIS: No, this had nothing to do with President Trump. This had everything to do with Florid State and President Obama’s White House not being able to find a suitable date for both sides. And never could.
2012
THE HEADLINE: After weekend Tide visit, five-star RB decommits from UGA
THE SYNOPSIS: That blue-chip prospect? Derrick Henry. Who went on to win the 2015 Heisman Trophy. While at Alabama. The presence of both Todd Gurley and Nick Chubb in the same Georgia backfield, though, helped the Bulldogs get by.
2010
THE HEADLINE: Done deal: Texas turns down Pac-10 invite
THE SYNOPSIS: It’s hard to express just how huge this was. If Texas would’ve left the Big 12? It’s entirely possible the Big 12 would’ve ceased to exist as everybody else would’ve jumped ship. And the era of a couple of superconferences (Pac-16, Big Sixteen, 16-school ACC & SEC, for example) could very well have been upon us. So, yeah, this was kind of a big deal.
Members of the Clemson University football team led hundreds of demonstrators on the school’s campus Saturday as they marched for equality and against police brutality toward African Americans.
The demonstration included a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time prosecutors say George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was pinned to the ground under a white Minneapolis police officer’s knee before he died last month.
“This is a historic time, and a challenging time,” head football coach Dabo Swinney told the crowd during a speech. “But as I tell my team all the time, challenge is what creates change. … Black lives more than matter — Black lives significantly matter and equally matter. For far too long that has not been the case for the Black community.”
The protest was organized by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, linebacker Mike Jones Jr., wide receiver Cornell Powell and running back Darien Rencher, according to news outlets.
The march came a day after Clemson trustees voted to rename its honors college, stripping from the program the name of former vice president and slavery proponent John C. Calhoun.
Calhoun, who was born in South Carolina, declared slavery a “positive good” on the U.S. Senate floor in 1837.
Prior to the administrators’ vote, an online petition by students calling for the name to be changed drew more than 20,000 signatures. Clemson football alumni and onetime Houston Texans teammates DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson voiced support for the petition on social media.
Wagner football is mourning the loss of a current member of its FCS team.
According to nj.com, three people died in a fiery crash in Newark late Tuesday night on their way home from a large “pop-up party.” Wednesday, Wagner confirmed that one of those victims was Seahawks football player Nashawn Brooks. Brooks succumbed to his injuries at a Newark hospital shortly before noon Wednesday.
The young man was just 20 years old.
Two other women sustained injuries in the single-car crash. The driver of the Cadillac CTS, a 19-year-old female, suffered life-threatening injuries.
Brooks was a true freshman on the Wagner football team last season. The Irvington, NJ, native played linebacker for the Seahawks. He would’ve been a sophomore this season.
“We are shocked to hear of Nashawn’s sudden passing,” Wagner head football coach Tom Masella said in a statement. “There are no words that can express the pain we feel for his family. His passion for his teammates and our program will be missed dearly. His loved ones are in our prayers during this difficult time.”
“Our Wagner College athletics family is devastated by the loss of Nashawn Brooks,” said athletic director Walt Hameline. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends and teammates.”
Funeral arrangements are still pending.
Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those affected by Brooks’ way-too-soon passing.
Cornel Jones‘ time with the Florida State football program didn’t last long. At all.
Back in January of this year, Jones opted to transfer from Purdue to the Florida football program. The linebacker initially came to Tuscaloosa as a walk-on.
However, it is now being reported that Jones has been removed from the Florida State football team, effective immediately. No reason for the abrupt move was given. While FSU hasn’t commented on the development, the program made it semi-official by removing Jones’ name from the official online roster.
After announcing his transfer to the Seminoles, Jones had participated in FSU’s truncated spring practice. After three of 15 practice sessions, spring football was shut down amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Jones was a two-star member of the Class of 2017 for the Boilermakers. The Miami native appeared in eight games as a true freshman.
As a true sophomore in 2018, Jones started 12 of 13 games in West Lafayette. He led the team in tackles for loss that season with 12½. In 2019, injuries helped limit him to six appearances.
All told, Jones played in 27 games during his time with the Big Ten school.
As a graduate transfer, Jones would’ve been eligible to play immediately for Florida State football in 2020. He has another year of eligibility he can use at another FBS program as well.