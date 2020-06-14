Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A week of not-so-positive headlines for Iowa football has bled into the weekend.

Friday night, Iowa football player Jack Koerner and a passenger were seriously injured when the jet ski on which they were riding collided with a boat. The incident occurred on the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

Koerner was airlifted to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger was taken to a different hospital with serious injuries of his own. None of the injuries sustained by either individual was detailed.

Below is a statement released by the Iowa football program on the incident:

We can confirm Jack Koerner – a junior defensive back on the University of Iowa football team and member of the 2020 Leadership Group – was injured in a watercraft accident at Lake of the Ozarks on Friday, June 12 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Koerner was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Jack had completed the first week of voluntary workouts with his Hawkeye teammates and was at the Lake of the Ozarks with his father, Gary, for a father-son weekend along with other West Des Moines families.

Koerner began his collegiate career as a walk-on with the Iowa football program. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2017, the Des Moines, Iowa, product played in a dozen games in 2018. Most of that action, though, came on special teams.

This past season, Koerner started 11 of the 13 games in which he played. The defensive back totaled 81 tackles, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one forced fumble. The tackles were second on the team.

Each of the past two seasons, Koerner has earned Academic All-Big Ten honors.