K-State football
Getty Images

Misdemeanor alcohol-related charges against K-State TE Sammy Wheeler dropped

By John TaylorJun 14, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For most of the offseason, it’s been bad news on the legal front for the Kansas State football program.  For once, though, there is some good news.

Sammy Wheeler in mid-May became the sixth Kansas State football player arrested this offseason.  His charges initially included one count each of unlawful use of a driver’s license, purchase/possession/consumption of liquor by a minor (first offense) and interference with a law enforcement officer (intending to obstruct by falsely reporting information).  Another charge, one count of urinating in public, was subsequently added.

According to the Manhatten Mercury, though, the case against Wheeler has been dropped.  Wheeler’s legal woes were officially resolved Thursday, the Mercury reported.

No explanation of the dismissal of the charges was given.

At this point, it’s unclear what if any disciplinary action will be taken against Wheeler by the Kansas State football program.  Thus far, the only comment on the matter from K-State was that it will be handled internally.

Wheeler was a three-star member of the K-State football Class of 2018.  He was the No. 11 player regardless of position in the state of Kansas.

As a true freshman, Wheeler took a redshirt.  This past season, after transitioning from quarterback, Wheeler played in seven games before an injury cut his on-field campaign short.  In that truncated action for the Wildcats, he caught four passes for 78 yards.

Wheeler also earned second-team Academic All-Big 12 honors in 2019.

Highest-rated member of USC’s 2019 recruiting class tears another ACL

USC football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 14, 2020, 2:22 PM EDT
1 Comment

One USC football player has yet another significant knee injury to overcome.  Reportedly.

In 2018, Kyle Ford missed most of his senior season of high school football because of a torn ACL.  According to 247Sports.com, the wide receiver recently suffered a second torn ACL.  This injury is to the other knee, the website reported.  No details as to how Ford sustained the injury was detailed.

Because of the injury, Ford Will Likely be sidelined for the entire 2020 season.  As of yet, the USC football program has not addressed the report.

Ford was a four-star member of the USC football Class of 2019.  The Orange, Calif., native was rated as the No. 6 receiver in the country.  He was also the No. 4 player regardless of position in the Golden State.  Ford was the highest-rated signee in the Trojans’ class that year.

Because of the first ACL tear, Ford wasn’t cleared to resume football activities until September of last year.  The receiver didn’t make his collegiate debut until the end of October.  In four games, Ford caught one pass for 20 yards.  That lone catch, though, went for a touchdown.

Because he only played in four games, Ford was able to take a redshirt for his true freshman season.

USC is scheduled to open the 2020 college football season against Alabama.  Probably.

Colorado State football player held at gunpoint after being mistaken for being a member of Antifa

Colorado State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 14, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
6 Comments

In an offseason full of bizarre headlines, this one involving a Colorado State football player may have taken the cake.

According to the Coloradoan, an unidentified playing member of the Colorado State football program and another man were held at gunpoint Thursday night.  Why?  Because another man, Scott Gudmundsen, thought they were members of Antifa.

The identity of the player involved has not been divulged.

From the newspaper’s account:

The Loveland man faces felony charges after calling police and saying there were two men wearing masks near his home. He said he was armed and was going to go confront them… The caller said he thought the two were members of the anti-fascist political group Antifa.

Officers responded and found Scott Gudmundsen dressed in fatigues and brandishing a rifle while holding two men on the ground at gunpoint. …

The two men in their 20s were roofing salesmen wearing polo shirts with the logo of their employers and surgical masks going house-to-house following a recent hail storm. Both are in their 20s.

Gudmundsen was arrested on one count each of suspicion of felony menacing and false imprisonment.

Following the incident, a letter sent by out by Colorado State University with several names attached, including new head football coach Steve Addazio, addressed the development.

Our student is a young man of color, while the perpetrator is white. Regardless of what investigators learn or reasons the perpetrator gives, we know this: Our student got up Thursday morning, worked out with his team, then showered, dressed, and went to work,” the community letter said. “Hours later, he was facing a stranger with a gun and hearing police sirens that had been inexplicably called on him. Given what we have seen happening in cities across this county, we know all too well that this encounter could have proceeded very differently.

Our students are all precious to us. This young man is precious to us, contributing to our campus community in many ways: as an athlete, as a leader, and as a thoughtful student,” the letter said. “He is also precious to his family, to his friends and teammates, and to the many, many people out there in this world whose lives he has not yet touched but someday will. He is too precious to lose to hate and ignorance, as are all the people of color who bring their talents, their voices, their anger and anguish and hope and determination to CSU.

Iowa starting safety Jack Koerner recovering from serious injuries sustained in jet ski accident

Iowa football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 14, 2020, 11:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A week of not-so-positive headlines for Iowa football has bled into the weekend.

Friday night, Iowa football player Jack Koerner and a passenger were seriously injured when the jet ski on which they were riding collided with a boat.  The incident occurred on the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

Koerner was airlifted to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.  The passenger was taken to a different hospital with serious injuries of his own.  None of the injuries sustained by either individual was detailed.

Below is a statement released by the Iowa football program on the incident:

We can confirm Jack Koerner – a junior defensive back on the University of Iowa football team and member of the 2020 Leadership Group – was injured in a watercraft accident at Lake of the Ozarks on Friday, June 12 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Koerner was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Jack had completed the first week of voluntary workouts with his Hawkeye teammates and was at the Lake of the Ozarks with his father, Gary, for a father-son weekend along with other West Des Moines families.

Koerner began his collegiate career as a walk-on with the Iowa football program.  After taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2017, the Des Moines, Iowa, product played in a dozen games in 2018.  Most of that action, though, came on special teams.

This past season, Koerner started 11 of the 13 games in which he played.  The defensive back totaled 81 tackles, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one forced fumble.  The tackles were second on the team.

Each of the past two seasons, Koerner has earned Academic All-Big Ten honors.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Texas officially turning down invitation to join the Pac-10

college football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 14, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 14, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Big 12 coaches on hot seat: Where it is somehow possible for nobody to have a hot seat in 2019
THE SYNOPSIS: There was just one coaching change in the Big 12 following the 2019 season.  And that was Baylor’s Matt Rhule leaving for the NFL.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma confirms hiring of Ruffin McNeill as DT coach
THE SYNOPSIS: McNeill got a raw deal in getting kicked to the curb by East Carolina. McNeill then dealt with a raw family deal that forced him to step down from his duties earlier this year.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Report: Gator, ‘Nole athletes avoid legal charges more than other students, schools
THE SYNOPSIS: This caused a bit of a kerfuffle in the comments.  No idea why.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Champion ‘Noles may not make White House pilgrimage
THE SYNOPSIS: No, this had nothing to do with President Trump.  This had everything to do with Florid State and President Obama’s White House not being able to find a suitable date for both sides. And never could.

2012

THE HEADLINE: After weekend Tide visit, five-star RB decommits from UGA
THE SYNOPSIS: That blue-chip prospect?  Derrick Henry.  Who went on to win the 2015 Heisman Trophy.  While at Alabama.  The presence of both Todd Gurley and Nick Chubb in the same Georgia backfield, though, helped the Bulldogs get by.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Done deal: Texas turns down Pac-10 invite
THE SYNOPSIS: It’s hard to express just how huge this was.  If Texas would’ve left the Big 12?  It’s entirely possible the Big 12 would’ve ceased to exist as everybody else would’ve jumped ship.  And the era of a couple of superconferences (Pac-16, Big Sixteen, 16-school ACC & SEC, for example) could very well have been upon us.  So, yeah, this was kind of a big deal.