For most of the offseason, it’s been bad news on the legal front for the Kansas State football program. For once, though, there is some good news.

Sammy Wheeler in mid-May became the sixth Kansas State football player arrested this offseason. His charges initially included one count each of unlawful use of a driver’s license, purchase/possession/consumption of liquor by a minor (first offense) and interference with a law enforcement officer (intending to obstruct by falsely reporting information). Another charge, one count of urinating in public, was subsequently added.

According to the Manhatten Mercury, though, the case against Wheeler has been dropped. Wheeler’s legal woes were officially resolved Thursday, the Mercury reported.

No explanation of the dismissal of the charges was given.

At this point, it’s unclear what if any disciplinary action will be taken against Wheeler by the Kansas State football program. Thus far, the only comment on the matter from K-State was that it will be handled internally.

Wheeler was a three-star member of the K-State football Class of 2018. He was the No. 11 player regardless of position in the state of Kansas.

As a true freshman, Wheeler took a redshirt. This past season, after transitioning from quarterback, Wheeler played in seven games before an injury cut his on-field campaign short. In that truncated action for the Wildcats, he caught four passes for 78 yards.

Wheeler also earned second-team Academic All-Big 12 honors in 2019.