Another Oklahoma State football player has utilized social media to reveal he’s dealing with the virus.

On his personal Twitter account, Amen Ogbongbemiga revealed that he has been confirmed as having COVID-19. The Oklahoma State football player added that he tested positive after attending a protest and taking safety measures.

Using the same social-media vehicle, one of Ogbongbemiga’s teammates, Malcolm Rodriguez, confirmed that he, too, has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I derive from an upbringing that values privacy and family above all, but that also encourages transparency and truth as well as morals,” the linebacker wrote. “It would be a disservice to all the above plus the influence of my platform to not inform the importance of taking precautions to protect yourself and your family from the imminent threat that still plagues our communities, Covid 19.

“Upon reporting back for testing and prior to training at OSU, I have tested positive for the Covid 19 virus. I have been completely asymptomatic.

“This message goes to urge that even though you may not exhibit symptoms, you may still be a carrier per the guidelines of the CDC. Please continue to use extreme caution when presenting yourself to any group gatherings that exist beyond the confines of your own home and surroundings. Covid 19 is not a hoax and still exists. Be safe, be well, and best wishes.”

Rodriguez has been a starter for Oklahoma State football the past two seasons. Last year, Rodriguez’s 103 tackles led the Cowboys and was fourth in the Big 12. Following the regular season, the three-star 2017 signee earned second-team all-conference honors.