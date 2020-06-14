San Jose State football
San Jose State mourns passing of former Spartans LB Epie Sona

By John TaylorJun 14, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
San Jose State football is the latest football program to mourn the loss of one of its own.

June 11, Epie Sona passed away at the age of 26.  No cause of death for the San Jose native has been released.

Sona played linebacker for San Jose State football from 2014-16. He graduated from the university in 2017 with a degree in small business administration.

“We are saddened by the news of the passing of an incredible Spartan alum,” the program wrote on Twitter. “We offer our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Sona actually began his collegiate career at De Anza College, spending two seasons at the JUCO.

During his three seasons with San Jose State football — he took a redshirt in 2014 — Sona played in 22 games.  He started three of those appearances.

Sona was credited with 18 career tackle, 2½ of which went for a loss.

A GoFundMe page has been created to honor Sona’s memory.  As of this posting, more than $13,000 has been raised toward the goal of $15,000.

“Unfortunately one of my very good friends KD former teammate Epie Sona passed away a couple days ago,” the page reads. “I am looking to help his family as much as possible so anything will be of help. Thank you and God bless.”

Second Oklahoma State football player tweets he’s tested positive for COVID-19

Oklahoma State football
By John TaylorJun 14, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT
Another Oklahoma State football player has utilized social media to reveal he’s dealing with the virus.

On his personal Twitter account, Amen Ogbongbemiga revealed that he has been confirmed as having COVID-19.  The Oklahoma State football player added that he tested positive after attending a protest and taking safety measures.

Using the same social-media vehicle, one of Ogbongbemiga’s teammates, Malcolm Rodriguez, confirmed that he, too, has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I derive from an upbringing that values privacy and family above all, but that also encourages transparency and truth as well as morals,” the linebacker wrote. “It would be a disservice to all the above plus the influence of my platform to not inform the importance of taking precautions to protect yourself and your family from the imminent threat that still plagues our communities, Covid 19.

“Upon reporting back for testing and prior to training at OSU, I have tested positive for the Covid 19 virus.  I have been completely asymptomatic.

“This message goes to urge that even though you may not exhibit symptoms, you may still be a carrier per the guidelines of the CDC.  Please continue to use extreme caution when presenting yourself to any group gatherings that exist beyond the confines of your own home and surroundings.  Covid 19 is not a hoax and still exists.  Be safe, be well, and best wishes.”

Rodriguez has been a starter for Oklahoma State football the past two seasons.  Last year, Rodriguez’s 103 tackles led the Cowboys and was fourth in the Big 12.  Following the regular season, the three-star 2017 signee earned second-team all-conference honors.

Misdemeanor alcohol-related charges against K-State TE Sammy Wheeler dropped

K-State football
By John TaylorJun 14, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
For most of the offseason, it’s been bad news on the legal front for the Kansas State football program.  For once, though, there is some good news.

Sammy Wheeler in mid-May became the sixth Kansas State football player arrested this offseason.  His charges initially included one count each of unlawful use of a driver’s license, purchase/possession/consumption of liquor by a minor (first offense) and interference with a law enforcement officer (intending to obstruct by falsely reporting information).  Another charge, one count of urinating in public, was subsequently added.

According to the Manhatten Mercury, though, the case against Wheeler has been dropped.  Wheeler’s legal woes were officially resolved Thursday, the Mercury reported.

No explanation of the dismissal of the charges was given.

At this point, it’s unclear what if any disciplinary action will be taken against Wheeler by the Kansas State football program.  Thus far, the only comment on the matter from K-State was that it will be handled internally.

Wheeler was a three-star member of the K-State football Class of 2018.  He was the No. 11 player regardless of position in the state of Kansas.

As a true freshman, Wheeler took a redshirt.  This past season, after transitioning from quarterback, Wheeler played in seven games before an injury cut his on-field campaign short.  In that truncated action for the Wildcats, he caught four passes for 78 yards.

Wheeler also earned second-team Academic All-Big 12 honors in 2019.

Highest-rated member of USC’s 2019 recruiting class tears another ACL

USC football
By John TaylorJun 14, 2020, 2:22 PM EDT
One USC football player has yet another significant knee injury to overcome.  Reportedly.

In 2018, Kyle Ford missed most of his senior season of high school football because of a torn ACL.  According to 247Sports.com, the wide receiver recently suffered a second torn ACL.  This injury is to the other knee, the website reported.  No details as to how Ford sustained the injury was detailed.

Because of the injury, Ford Will Likely be sidelined for the entire 2020 season.  As of yet, the USC football program has not addressed the report.

Ford was a four-star member of the USC football Class of 2019.  The Orange, Calif., native was rated as the No. 6 receiver in the country.  He was also the No. 4 player regardless of position in the Golden State.  Ford was the highest-rated signee in the Trojans’ class that year.

Because of the first ACL tear, Ford wasn’t cleared to resume football activities until September of last year.  The receiver didn’t make his collegiate debut until the end of October.  In four games, Ford caught one pass for 20 yards.  That lone catch, though, went for a touchdown.

Because he only played in four games, Ford was able to take a redshirt for his true freshman season.

USC is scheduled to open the 2020 college football season against Alabama.  Probably.

Colorado State football player held at gunpoint after being mistaken for being a member of Antifa

Colorado State football
By John TaylorJun 14, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
In an offseason full of bizarre headlines, this one involving a Colorado State football player may have taken the cake.

According to the Coloradoan, an unidentified playing member of the Colorado State football program and another man were held at gunpoint Thursday night.  Why?  Because another man, Scott Gudmundsen, thought they were members of Antifa.

The identity of the player involved has not been divulged.

From the newspaper’s account:

The Loveland man faces felony charges after calling police and saying there were two men wearing masks near his home. He said he was armed and was going to go confront them… The caller said he thought the two were members of the anti-fascist political group Antifa.

Officers responded and found Scott Gudmundsen dressed in fatigues and brandishing a rifle while holding two men on the ground at gunpoint. …

The two men in their 20s were roofing salesmen wearing polo shirts with the logo of their employers and surgical masks going house-to-house following a recent hail storm. Both are in their 20s.

Gudmundsen was arrested on one count each of suspicion of felony menacing and false imprisonment.

Following the incident, a letter sent by out by Colorado State University with several names attached, including new head football coach Steve Addazio, addressed the development.

Our student is a young man of color, while the perpetrator is white. Regardless of what investigators learn or reasons the perpetrator gives, we know this: Our student got up Thursday morning, worked out with his team, then showered, dressed, and went to work,” the community letter said. “Hours later, he was facing a stranger with a gun and hearing police sirens that had been inexplicably called on him. Given what we have seen happening in cities across this county, we know all too well that this encounter could have proceeded very differently.

Our students are all precious to us. This young man is precious to us, contributing to our campus community in many ways: as an athlete, as a leader, and as a thoughtful student,” the letter said. “He is also precious to his family, to his friends and teammates, and to the many, many people out there in this world whose lives he has not yet touched but someday will. He is too precious to lose to hate and ignorance, as are all the people of color who bring their talents, their voices, their anger and anguish and hope and determination to CSU.