Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

San Jose State football is the latest football program to mourn the loss of one of its own.

Epie Sona died at 26 on June 11. No cause of death for the San Jose native has been released.

Sona played linebacker for San Jose State football from 2014-16. He graduated from the university in 2017 with a degree in small business administration.

“We are saddened by the news of the passing of an incredible Spartan alum,” the program wrote on Twitter. “We offer our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

RIP Epie Sona We are saddened by the news of the passing of an incredible Spartan alum. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones 🙏 pic.twitter.com/liHTNdD0WJ — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) June 12, 2020

Sona actually began his collegiate career at De Anza College, spending two seasons at the JUCO.

During his three seasons with San Jose State football — he took a redshirt in 2014 — Sona played in 22 games. He started three of those appearances.

Sona was credited with 18 career tackle, 2½ of which went for a loss.

A GoFundMe page has been created to honor Sona’s memory. As of this posting, more than $13,000 has been raised toward the goal of $15,000.

“Unfortunately one of my very good friends KD former teammate Epie Sona passed away a couple days ago,” the page reads. “I am looking to help his family as much as possible so anything will be of help. Thank you and God bless.”