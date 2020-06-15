Baylor Ole Miss
Texas Kickoff opener featuring Baylor vs. Ole Miss moved from Saturday to Sunday

By John TaylorJun 15, 2020, 11:22 AM EDT
Fans of the Baylor and Ole Miss football programs will have to wait an extra day to watch their schools kick off the 2020 season.

The Texas Kickoff game this year features, you guessed, Baylor and Ole Miss.  The non-conference matchup had been scheduled to kick off on Saturday, Sept. 5.  However, it was confirmed Monday that the game will instead be played on Sunday, Sept. 6, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

“ESPN’s Sunday game during kickoff weekend has quickly developed into a strong franchise,” said Pete Derzis, ESPN senior vice president of programming and ESPN Events, in a statement. “We look forward to continuing that success as we feature two head coaches in their inaugural games with two great programs. We want to thank the schools and our Texas Kickoff team for recognizing this unique opportunity.”

As mentioned in the statement, both Baylor and Ole Miss will feature first-year head coaches at the school.

Lane Kiffin was hired last December as the Ole Miss head coach after three seasons in the same role at FAU.  The 45-year-old Kiffin was also the head coach at USC (2010-13) and Tennessee (2009).

At Baylor, the Bears will e guided by former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda.  This marks Aranda’s first-ever head coaching gig.

The Big 12 and SEC programs have met just once previously, way back in September of 1975.  The Bears claimed a 20-10 win over the Rebels in Waco.

Miami announces that 65 players are returning to campus for voluntary workouts

By John TaylorJun 15, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT
Add Miami to the burgeoning list of Power Five football programs returning.

Last month, the NCAA announced that it would allow schools to bring its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1.  The SEC subsequently confirmed its players would be permitted to start returning June 8.  Ohio StateIndiana, Illinois and Penn State from the Big Ten did the same on the same date.  And, as far as that goes, so did ClemsonLouisville and Pitt.  Nebraska, meanwhile, started June 1.

Monday, Miami announced its plan for student-athletes to return to campus for voluntary workouts, including 65 football players who are currently living in Sout Florida.  Those players are part of Phase 1 of the process, which begins today.  The other members of the football team will be part of a phased return as well.

The university also unveiled facility and operational guidelines that have been implemented:

  • Ability to train and work out while still using current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines
  • Baseline COVID-19 testing (including both PCR and serology testing) prior to engaging in organized activity, as permissible under NCAA legislation, for student-athletes and staff engaged in direct contact with student-athletes
  • Ability to test for COVID-19 when symptomatic
  • Quarantine and isolation protocols
  • Contact tracing
  • Proper education and accommodations for student-athletes and staff
  • Daily screening and temperature checks
  • Return-to-activity protocols for COVID-19 positive cases

“We are excited to start bringing our student-athletes and staff back to campus,” athletic director Blake James said in a statement. “We have worked diligently with our colleagues on campus and at UHealth to ensure that we have a plan in place to bring them back safely and securely and that is consistent with the broader University plan.

“It has been inspiring to witness the commitment and dedication of our U Family to stay connected to each other throughout this pandemic. But there’s no place like the University of Miami and I know everyone is looking forward to getting back to our campus.”

Miami is scheduled to open the 2020 football season at home against Temple.

Iowa ditches embattled strength coach Chris Doyle, who is accused of contributing to ‘racial disparities in the football program’

By John TaylorJun 15, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
One longtime member of the Iowa football program is now officially a former member.

Sunday, Iowa announced that athletic director Gary Barta would conduct a press conference Monday at 2 p.m. ET.  While the subject matter wasn’t divulged, we now know what it’ll be as Iowa announced late this morning that it has reached a separation agreement with football strength coach Chris Doyle.  The separation is effective immediately.

June 6, Iowa announced that Doyle had been placed on administrative leave.  Additionally, the school stated, an independent review will be conducted into allegations that Doyle directly contributed to “racial disparities in the Iowa football program.”

The development came after former Hawkeye football players took to social media en masse in the past couple of days to accuse Doyle of creating a hostile environment. Specifically, as it pertained to black Iowa football players. One former player spoke of Doyle mocking black football players that “made you walk around the football facility on eggshells … and caused anxiety that could be unbearable at times with your dreams and career on the line.”

“There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program,” former starting offensive lineman James Daniels wrote in a tweet. “Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long.”

In addition to the separation agreement, the school’s release also stated that the University of Iowa Office of General Counsel has engaged the Kansas City law firm of Husch Blackwell to conduct an independent review of issues and allegations relating to racial disparities within the football program.

“We wish Chris the best moving forward in his career,” Barta said in a portion of a statement. Interestingly, no statement from head coach Kirk Ferentz was included.

Doyle has been the strength coach at Iowa since 1999. Last year, he was the highest-paid at his position in the country.

According to the school’s separation agreement, Doyle will be paid 15 months worth of base salary.  He will be paid $556,249.50 in two lump-sum payments, the first on Aug. 1, 2020, and the second on Jan. 1, 2021.  The university will also pay Doyle’s health and dental benefits for the next 15 months as well.

“Iowa City has been home to our family for 21 years,” Doyle, who has vehemently denied the allegations, said in his statement. “I am grateful Iowa football provided an opportunity to work with incredible players, coaches, and support staff. I have worked diligently to make a positive impact on the lives of student-athletes, support them as they speak out, and look forward to continued growth. I am confident that my record and character will be confirmed in the course of the independent review. The University and I have reached an agreement and it is time to move on from Iowa football. My family and I are looking forward to the next chapter.”

Doyle’s son, a linebacker on the Iowa football team, announced last week that he is transferring from the Hawkeyes.

Four-star 2019 QB Michael Johnson Jr. set to leave Penn State

By John TaylorJun 15, 2020, 11:44 AM EDT
Even as Penn State is allowing its football players to return to campus, one of them is leaving it.  Unofficially, of course.

According to 247Sports.com, Michael Johnson Jr. has signaled his intent to leave the Nittany Lions by entering the transfer database.  A Penn State football official subsequently confirmed the quarterback’s inclusion in the portal.

Thus far, there’s been no indication as to why Johnson has opted to at least consider leaving the Big The school.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Johnson was a four-star member of the Penn State football Class of 2019.  The Eugene, Oregon, prospect was rated as the No. 15 dual-threat quarterback in the country. He was also the No. 2 player in the state of Oregon regardless of position.  Johnson held offers from, among others, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon.  In addition to Penn State, he took official visits to FSU, Miami and NC State.

As a true freshman, Johnson took a redshirt after not seeing the field.  247Sports.com wrote that “Johnson was expected to fight classmate Ta’Quan Roberson for the Nittany Lions’ third-team job in the spring, behind junior Sean Clifford and sophomore Will Levis.”

Report: Ohio State football players must sign coronavirus risk waiver before working out

By John TaylorJun 15, 2020, 9:46 AM EDT
Courtesy of Ohio State football, we have one of the more interesting developments of the sport’s return.

Last month, Ohio State announced that some student-athletes, including football players, would be permitted to return to campus for voluntary workouts this month.  That followed shortly after the NCAA confirmed that schools could begin allowing student-athletes to return June.  Buckeye football players did just that last Monday, returning to the Columbus campus to begin prepping for the 2020 season.

Prior to beginning those workouts, however, the Columbus Dispatch reports that players were required to sign a coronavirus waiver.  Specifically called the Buckeye pledge, it states that the signees “pledge to take responsibility for my own health and help stop the spread of the COVID-19.”

From the Dispatch‘s report:

The document goes on to warn athletes that “although the university is following the coronavirus guidelines issued by the CDC and other experts to reduce the spread of infection, I can never be completely shielded from all risk of illness caused by COVID-19 or other infections.”

Incoming freshmen who had not turned 18 needed to have a parent or legal guardian sign the waiver.

If the players do not follow through on the pledge, they could be sidelined form their respective sports.  If that were to happen, it would not have any effect on their scholarships.

According to the Dispatch, other schools have asked returning players to sign similar waivers.  Specifically mentioned by the newspaper was fellow Big Ten member Indiana.  Hoosier football players are permitted to begin voluntary workouts today, June 15.