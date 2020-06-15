The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 15, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Kliff Kingsbury admitted to doing something at Texas Tech a number of coaches in college football probably do

THE SYNOPSIS: That something? Utilize fake social media accounts. It was the offseason, okay. Cut us some slack.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma announces Baker Mayfield’s punishment for Feb. arrest

THE SYNOPSIS: The future Heisman Trophy winner was arrested after being tackled by a police officer. Which was caught on tape. The Oklahoma quarterback’s punishment? Participating in a university alcohol education program as well as 35 hours of community service, some of which included working with law enforcement.

2017

THE HEADLINE: LOOK: Penn State wearing throwback uniforms vs. Indiana

THE SYNOPSIS: Aren’t all of the uniforms the Nittany Lions wear essentially throwbacks?

2016

THE HEADLINE: Baylor violated federal law in handling sexual assaults, lawsuit claims

THE SYNOPSIS: The summer of discontent in Waco continued for the Bears.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Warning: Do NOT take Urban Meyer’s parking spot

THE SYNOPSIS: I’m guessing Ohio State running back Warren Ball never made that mistake again. Ever.

What happens when you park in Coach Meyer's spot lol blocked in until he leaves pic.twitter.com/ujU6ufMvnX — Warren Ball Jr. (@WarrenB_) June 15, 2015

2011

THE HEADLINE: Not so fast my friend: Russell Wilson may not decide on football future so soon

THE SYNOPSIS: The then-NC State quarterback was working through whether to continue his collegiate football career or pursue a full-time baseball career. We all know how that story ended. Especially those in Madison, Wisc.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Pissy Pete returns, blasts USC’s NCAA sanctions

THE SYNOPSIS: The Pissy Pete in question is, of course, Pete Carroll. Then the coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Carroll ripped into The Association for its historic sanctions slapped on the Trojans. While he was the head coach at USC, of course.