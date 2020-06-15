Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Even as Houston has hit the pause button on voluntary workouts, the Cougars continue the work of shaping its 2020 football roster. Maybe.

Missouri announced last October that Trajan Jeffcoat was no longer a member of the Tigers football team. The program made the announcement shortly before the game against Troy.

“Trajan Jeffcoat is not presently enrolled at Mizzou and will not be with the football team for the remainder of the season,” the school stated. “In consideration of student privacy rights, we will not comment further on this matter.”

Jeffcoat has since gone on to enter the NCAA transfer database. This weekend, the defensive end revealed on Twitter that he has received a scholarship offer from the Houston football program.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Houston 🙏🏿📣📣 All praise to the most high‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/37SnhK5Mw1 — Tree🌳 (@D1treetop) June 13, 2020

On Jeffcoat’s Twitter feed, the player has given no indication that he has received any other scholarship offers. That, though, doesn’t mean UH is the only one thus far.

Jeffcoat was a three-star member of the Class of 2018 for the Tigers. The Columbia, SC, prospect was rated as the No. 16 player in the Palmetto State regardless of position.

As a true freshman, Jeffcoat appeared in all 13 games for Mizzou. In that action, the lineman was credited with seven tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.

An elbow injury kept Jeffcoat from taking the field prior to parting ways with Missouri football.