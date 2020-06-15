Houston football
Getty Images

Houston in play for former Missouri DE Trajan Jeffcoat

By John TaylorJun 15, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Even as Houston has hit the pause button on voluntary workouts, the Cougars continue the work of shaping its 2020 football roster.  Maybe.

Missouri announced last October that Trajan Jeffcoat was no longer a member of the Tigers football team.  The program made the announcement shortly before the game against Troy.

“Trajan Jeffcoat is not presently enrolled at Mizzou and will not be with the football team for the remainder of the season,” the school stated. “In consideration of student privacy rights, we will not comment further on this matter.”

Jeffcoat has since gone on to enter the NCAA transfer database.  This weekend, the defensive end revealed on Twitter that he has received a scholarship offer from the Houston football program.

On Jeffcoat’s Twitter feed, the player has given no indication that he has received any other scholarship offers.  That, though, doesn’t mean UH is the only one thus far.

Jeffcoat was a three-star member of the Class of 2018 for the Tigers.  The Columbia, SC, prospect was rated as the No. 16 player in the Palmetto State regardless of position.

As a true freshman, Jeffcoat appeared in all 13 games for Mizzou.  In that action, the lineman was credited with seven tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.

An elbow injury kept Jeffcoat from taking the field prior to parting ways with Missouri football.

Mike Gundy meets with Oklahoma State players, shares video message with Chuba Hubbard

Oklahoma State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 15, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

And just like that, a burgeoning fire that was quickly engulfing the Oklahoma State football program has been put out.  Or, at least, it’s been contained.  For now.

To recap from our earlier post:

Monday, a photo surfaced of Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy wearing a t-shirt with the OAN logo emblazoned on the front.  For those unaware of what One America News — or One America News Network — is, CNN once described it as “the little-watched right-wing news channel.” OAN is also very pro-President Donald Trump, even describing itself as one of the “greatest supporters of Trump.”

Enter Chuba Hubbard.  One of the top running backs in the country a year ago, Hubbard eschewed early entry into the NFL draft to return to the Cowboys for one more season.  On Twitter Monday afternoon, Hubbard ripped his head coach for wearing the OAN shirt.  The back also indicated that he won’t be participating in anything involving OSU, including voluntary on-campus workouts, presumably, until change is made.

As other Cowboys past and present showed support for Hubbard’s stance, OSU president Burns Hargis issued a statement.

“I hear and respect the concerns expressed by our Black student-athletes,” the president wrote. “This is a time for unity of purpose to confront racial inequities and injustice. We will not tolerate insensitive behavior by anyone at Oklahoma State.”

A statement from athletic director Mike Holder sounded even more dire.

“This afternoon has been very disturbing,” Holder wrote. The tweets from the current & former players are of grave concern.”

A short time ago, however, a video featuring Gundy and Hubbard was released.  In it, the head coach stated that he met with players today after Hubbard’s Tweet Heard ‘Round the College Football World and that things will change in the Oklahoma State football program.  What those changes are weren’t detailed.  Hubbard, meanwhile, stated that he went about things the wrong way by tweeting first instead of taking his concerns to Gundy.

“But from now on, we’re gonna focus on bringing change,” the back stated. “That’s the most important thing.”

And as for the boycott?  It was short-lived.

Ex-West Virginia WR Dillon Spalding moves on to Virginia Tech after leaving James Madison

Virginia Tech football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 15, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Virginia Tech will be the latest stop for Dillon Spalding in his college football sojourn.

Spalding spent his true freshman season in 2018 at West Virginia.  A month after the 2019 spring game, Spalding opted to transfer from WVU to FCS James Madison.  A month prior to the start of the 2019 season, however, the wide receiver left JMU as well.  According to Spalding, he left that FCS program because of what he described as a career-ending injury.

“I tore muscles in my hip,” Spalding said back in early August of last year. “And I am no longer allowed to play football, the doctor said.”

10 months later, however, 247Sports.com is reporting that Spalding will continue his collegiate playing career with Virginia Tech football.  At least initially, Spalding will join the Hokies as a walk-on.  This will amount to a homecoming of sorts as the player played high school football in Lorton, Virginia.

Spalding will be eligible to play immediately for the ACC school.  Including this season, the receiver will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Spalding was a three-star member of the 2018 recruiting class for the Mountaineers.  He was the No. 14 prospect regardless of position in the state of Virginia.

Because of various injuries, Spalding hasn’t been able to play a down at the collegiate level.  He did, though, catch a 28-yard touchdown pass in the 2019 spring game for WVU.

Kennan Solomon tweets he’s transferring from NC State

NC State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 15, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the second time this month, NC State has seen its depth clipped by the football portal.

A week ago, defensive back Isaiah Stallings entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Late last week, Kennan Solomon signaled his intention to leave the NC State football program.

The defensive lineman made his announcement on Twitter.

“I know by now that people know I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Solomon wrote. “It’s not because I don’t love NC State.  Everyone here has been wonderful to me and I have had many great experiences. I want to thank Coach [Dave] Doeren for allowing me to be a part of that and to the coaches that have helped me along the way.  I have decided to leave to experience new places and be able to play D line which will always be my passion.

“Thank you again.  Please respect my wishes and would appreciate your prayers in this new chapter.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Solomon was a member of the NC State football Class of 2018. He came to NCSU from the junior-college level.  The lineman didn’t appear in any games for the Wolfpack.

As he’s leaving the ACC school as a graduate transfer, Solomon would be eligible to play immediately in 2020 at another FBS school.

Star RB Chuba Hubbard tees off on Mike Gundy wearing an ‘OAN’ t-shirt, says he ‘will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE’

Oklahoma State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 15, 2020, 3:16 PM EDT
11 Comments

This time at Oklahoma State, another college football coach is being taken to task for his attire.  Specifically, his choice of t-shirt.

Dabo Swinney was photographed this month wearing a shirt with the National Football Foundation slogan “Football Matters” emblazoned on it.  Some thought it was a subtle shot at the Black Lives Matter movement.  Swinney stated that’s not even remotely the case, while his star quarterback backed him up.

Monday, a photo surfaced of Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy wearing a t-shirt with the OAN logo emblazoned on the front.  For those unaware of what One America News — or One America News Network — is, CNN once described it as “the little-watched right-wing news channel.” OAN is also very pro-President Donald Trump, even describing itself as one of the “greatest supporters of Trump.”

Enter Chuba Hubbard.  One of the top running backs in the country a year ago, Hubbard eschewed early entry into the NFL draft to return to the Cowboys for one more season.  On Twitter Monday afternoon, Hubbard ripped his head coach for wearing the OAN shirt.  The back also indicated that he won’t be participating in anything involving OSU, including voluntary on-campus workouts, presumably, until change is made.

What change he’s seeking is unclear.

“I will not stand for this,” Hubbard wrote. “This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”

At least one of Hubbard’s teammates has his back.

Gundy has previously sang the praises of OAN.

It was so refreshing. They just report the news. There’s no commentary. There’s no opinions. There’s no left. There’s no right.”

Thus far, there’s been no comment from the Oklahoma State football program.