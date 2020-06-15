Add Miami to the burgeoning list of Power Five football programs returning.
Last month, the NCAA announced that it would allow schools to bring its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1. The SEC subsequently confirmed its players would be permitted to start returning June 8. Ohio State, Indiana, Illinois and Penn State from the Big Ten did the same on the same date. And, as far as that goes, so did Clemson, Louisville and Pitt. Nebraska, meanwhile, started June 1.
Monday, Miami announced its plan for student-athletes to return to campus for voluntary workouts, including 65 football players who are currently living in Sout Florida. Those players are part of Phase 1 of the process, which begins today. The other members of the football team will be part of a phased return as well.
The university also unveiled facility and operational guidelines that have been implemented:
- Ability to train and work out while still using current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines
- Baseline COVID-19 testing (including both PCR and serology testing) prior to engaging in organized activity, as permissible under NCAA legislation, for student-athletes and staff engaged in direct contact with student-athletes
- Ability to test for COVID-19 when symptomatic
- Quarantine and isolation protocols
- Contact tracing
- Proper education and accommodations for student-athletes and staff
- Daily screening and temperature checks
- Return-to-activity protocols for COVID-19 positive cases
“We are excited to start bringing our student-athletes and staff back to campus,” athletic director Blake James said in a statement. “We have worked diligently with our colleagues on campus and at UHealth to ensure that we have a plan in place to bring them back safely and securely and that is consistent with the broader University plan.
“It has been inspiring to witness the commitment and dedication of our U Family to stay connected to each other throughout this pandemic. But there’s no place like the University of Miami and I know everyone is looking forward to getting back to our campus.”
Miami is scheduled to open the 2020 football season at home against Temple.