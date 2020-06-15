Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time this month, NC State has seen its depth clipped by the football portal.

A week ago, defensive back Isaiah Stallings entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Late last week, Kennan Solomon signaled his intention to leave the NC State football program.

The defensive lineman made his announcement on Twitter.

“I know by now that people know I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Solomon wrote. “It’s not because I don’t love NC State. Everyone here has been wonderful to me and I have had many great experiences. I want to thank Coach [Dave] Doeren for allowing me to be a part of that and to the coaches that have helped me along the way. I have decided to leave to experience new places and be able to play D line which will always be my passion.

“Thank you again. Please respect my wishes and would appreciate your prayers in this new chapter.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Solomon was a member of the NC State football Class of 2018. He came to NCSU from the junior-college level. The lineman didn’t appear in any games for the Wolfpack.

As he’s leaving the ACC school as a graduate transfer, Solomon would be eligible to play immediately in 2020 at another FBS school.