Kennan Solomon tweets he’s transferring from NC State

By John TaylorJun 15, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT
For the second time this month, NC State has seen its depth clipped by the football portal.

A week ago, defensive back Isaiah Stallings entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Late last week, Kennan Solomon signaled his intention to leave the NC State football program.

The defensive lineman made his announcement on Twitter.

“I know by now that people know I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Solomon wrote. “It’s not because I don’t love NC State.  Everyone here has been wonderful to me and I have had many great experiences. I want to thank Coach [Dave] Doeren for allowing me to be a part of that and to the coaches that have helped me along the way.  I have decided to leave to experience new places and be able to play D line which will always be my passion.

“Thank you again.  Please respect my wishes and would appreciate your prayers in this new chapter.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Solomon was a member of the NC State football Class of 2018. He came to NCSU from the junior-college level.  The lineman didn’t appear in any games for the Wolfpack.

As he’s leaving the ACC school as a graduate transfer, Solomon would be eligible to play immediately in 2020 at another FBS school.

By John TaylorJun 15, 2020, 3:16 PM EDT
This time at Oklahoma State, another college football coach is being taken to task for his attire.  Specifically, his choice of t-shirt.

Dabo Swinney was photographed this month wearing a shirt with the National Football Foundation slogan “Football Matters” emblazoned on it.  Some thought it was a subtle shot at the Black Lives Matter movement.  Swinney stated that’s not even remotely the case, while his star quarterback backed him up.

Monday, a photo surfaced of Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy wearing a t-shirt with the OAN logo emblazoned on the front.  For those unaware of what One America News — or One America News Network — is, CNN once described it as “the little-watched right-wing news channel.” OAN is also very pro-President Donald Trump, even describing itself as one of the “greatest supporters of Trump.”

Enter Chuba Hubbard.  One of the top running backs in the country a year ago, Hubbard eschewed early entry into the NFL draft to return to the Cowboys for one more season.  On Twitter Monday afternoon, Hubbard ripped his head coach for wearing the OAN shirt.  The back also indicated that he won’t be participating in anything involving OSU, including voluntary on-campus workouts, presumably, until change is made.

What change he’s seeking is unclear.

“I will not stand for this,” Hubbard wrote. “This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”

At least one of Hubbard’s teammates has his back.

Gundy has previously sang the praises of OAN.

It was so refreshing. They just report the news. There’s no commentary. There’s no opinions. There’s no left. There’s no right.”

Thus far, there’s been no comment from the Oklahoma State football program.

By John TaylorJun 15, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
It’s déjà vu all over again for the Oklahoma State football program.

On his personal Twitter account, Amen Ogbongbemiga revealed that he has been confirmed as having COVID-19.  The Oklahoma State football player added that he tested positive after attending a protest and taking safety measures.  Using the same social-media vehicle, one of Ogbongbemiga’s teammates, Malcolm Rodriguez, confirmed Sunday that he, too, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Via Twitter the same night as Rodriguez, and using the linebacker’s tweet as a jumping-off point, Gabe Simpson announced that he has the virus as well.

“I’ve also been completely symptomatic and have shown no evidence at all but tested positive,” the wide receiver wrote. “Be careful who you around at all times.  Be safe everyone.”

It had previously been reported that at least seven Oklahoma State football players had tested positive.

Simpson joined the Oklahoma State football program as a walk-on in 2018.  The receiver has appeared in one game for the Cowboys, with that coming this past season.  In 2019, the Oklahoma native earned the Outstanding Walk-On Award for the Cowboys.

Football isn’t the only sport Simpson plays in Stillwater as he earned a spot on the OSU men’s basketball team during an open tryout.  The Cherokee Nation member joined the hoops team a few months after walking on to the football Cowboys.  In limited action — three minutes to be exact — Simpson attempted three three-pointers and grabbed a rebound.

By John TaylorJun 15, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT
Add Miami to the burgeoning list of Power Five football programs returning.

Last month, the NCAA announced that it would allow schools to bring its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1.  The SEC subsequently confirmed its players would be permitted to start returning June 8.  Ohio StateIndiana, Illinois and Penn State from the Big Ten did the same on the same date.  And, as far as that goes, so did ClemsonLouisville and Pitt.  Nebraska, meanwhile, started June 1.

Monday, Miami announced its plan for student-athletes to return to campus for voluntary workouts, including 65 football players who are currently living in Sout Florida.  Those players are part of Phase 1 of the process, which begins today.  The other members of the football team will be part of a phased return as well.

The university also unveiled facility and operational guidelines that have been implemented:

  • Ability to train and work out while still using current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines
  • Baseline COVID-19 testing (including both PCR and serology testing) prior to engaging in organized activity, as permissible under NCAA legislation, for student-athletes and staff engaged in direct contact with student-athletes
  • Ability to test for COVID-19 when symptomatic
  • Quarantine and isolation protocols
  • Contact tracing
  • Proper education and accommodations for student-athletes and staff
  • Daily screening and temperature checks
  • Return-to-activity protocols for COVID-19 positive cases

“We are excited to start bringing our student-athletes and staff back to campus,” athletic director Blake James said in a statement. “We have worked diligently with our colleagues on campus and at UHealth to ensure that we have a plan in place to bring them back safely and securely and that is consistent with the broader University plan.

“It has been inspiring to witness the commitment and dedication of our U Family to stay connected to each other throughout this pandemic. But there’s no place like the University of Miami and I know everyone is looking forward to getting back to our campus.”

Miami is scheduled to open the 2020 football season at home against Temple.

By John TaylorJun 15, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
One longtime member of the Iowa football program is now officially a former member.

Sunday, Iowa announced that athletic director Gary Barta would conduct a press conference Monday at 2 p.m. ET.  While the subject matter wasn’t divulged, we now know what it’ll be as Iowa announced late this morning that it has reached a separation agreement with football strength coach Chris Doyle.  The separation is effective immediately.

June 6, Iowa announced that Doyle had been placed on administrative leave.  Additionally, the school stated, an independent review will be conducted into allegations that Doyle directly contributed to “racial disparities in the Iowa football program.”

The development came after former Hawkeye football players took to social media en masse in the past couple of days to accuse Doyle of creating a hostile environment. Specifically, as it pertained to black Iowa football players. One former player spoke of Doyle mocking black football players that “made you walk around the football facility on eggshells … and caused anxiety that could be unbearable at times with your dreams and career on the line.”

“There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program,” former starting offensive lineman James Daniels wrote in a tweet. “Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long.”

In addition to the separation agreement, the school’s release also stated that the University of Iowa Office of General Counsel has engaged the Kansas City law firm of Husch Blackwell to conduct an independent review of issues and allegations relating to racial disparities within the football program.

“We wish Chris the best moving forward in his career,” Barta said in a portion of a statement. Interestingly, no statement from head coach Kirk Ferentz was included.

Doyle has been the strength coach at Iowa since 1999. Last year, he was the highest-paid at his position in the country.

According to the school’s separation agreement, Doyle will be paid 15 months worth of base salary.  He will be paid $556,249.50 in two lump-sum payments, the first on Aug. 1, 2020, and the second on Jan. 1, 2021.  The university will also pay Doyle’s health and dental benefits for the next 15 months as well.

“Iowa City has been home to our family for 21 years,” Doyle, who has vehemently denied the allegations, said in his statement. “I am grateful Iowa football provided an opportunity to work with incredible players, coaches, and support staff. I have worked diligently to make a positive impact on the lives of student-athletes, support them as they speak out, and look forward to continued growth. I am confident that my record and character will be confirmed in the course of the independent review. The University and I have reached an agreement and it is time to move on from Iowa football. My family and I are looking forward to the next chapter.”

Doyle’s son, a linebacker on the Iowa football team, announced last week that he is transferring from the Hawkeyes.