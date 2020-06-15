Courtesy of Ohio State football, we have one of the more interesting developments of the sport’s return.
Last month, Ohio State announced that some student-athletes, including football players, would be permitted to return to campus for voluntary workouts this month. That followed shortly after the NCAA confirmed that schools could begin allowing student-athletes to return June. Buckeye football players did just that last Monday, returning to the Columbus campus to begin prepping for the 2020 season.
Prior to beginning those workouts, however, the Columbus Dispatch reports that players were required to sign a coronavirus waiver. Specifically called the Buckeye pledge, it states that the signees “pledge to take responsibility for my own health and help stop the spread of the COVID-19.”
From the Dispatch‘s report:
The document goes on to warn athletes that “although the university is following the coronavirus guidelines issued by the CDC and other experts to reduce the spread of infection, I can never be completely shielded from all risk of illness caused by COVID-19 or other infections.”
Incoming freshmen who had not turned 18 needed to have a parent or legal guardian sign the waiver.
If the players do not follow through on the pledge, they could be sidelined form their respective sports. If that were to happen, it would not have any effect on their scholarships.
According to the Dispatch, other schools have asked returning players to sign similar waivers. Specifically mentioned by the newspaper was fellow Big Ten member Indiana. Hoosier football players are permitted to begin voluntary workouts today, June 15.