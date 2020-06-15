Ohio State football
Report: Ohio State football players must sign coronavirus risk waiver before working out

By John TaylorJun 15, 2020, 9:46 AM EDT
Courtesy of Ohio State football, we have one of the more interesting developments of the sport’s return.

Last month, Ohio State announced that some student-athletes, including football players, would be permitted to return to campus for voluntary workouts this month.  That followed shortly after the NCAA confirmed that schools could begin allowing student-athletes to return June.  Buckeye football players did just that last Monday, returning to the Columbus campus to begin prepping for the 2020 season.

Prior to beginning those workouts, however, the Columbus Dispatch reports that players were required to sign a coronavirus waiver.  Specifically called the Buckeye pledge, it states that the signees “pledge to take responsibility for my own health and help stop the spread of the COVID-19.”

From the Dispatch‘s report:

The document goes on to warn athletes that “although the university is following the coronavirus guidelines issued by the CDC and other experts to reduce the spread of infection, I can never be completely shielded from all risk of illness caused by COVID-19 or other infections.”

Incoming freshmen who had not turned 18 needed to have a parent or legal guardian sign the waiver.

If the players do not follow through on the pledge, they could be sidelined form their respective sports.  If that were to happen, it would not have any effect on their scholarships.

According to the Dispatch, other schools have asked returning players to sign similar waivers.  Specifically mentioned by the newspaper was fellow Big Ten member Indiana.  Hoosier football players are permitted to begin voluntary workouts today, June 15.

San Jose State mourns passing of former Spartans LB Epie Sona

San Jose State football
By John TaylorJun 14, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
San Jose State football is the latest football program to mourn the loss of one of its own.

June 11, Epie Sona passed away at the age of 26.  No cause of death for the San Jose native has been released.

Sona played linebacker for San Jose State football from 2014-16. He graduated from the university in 2017 with a degree in small business administration.

“We are saddened by the news of the passing of an incredible Spartan alum,” the program wrote on Twitter. “We offer our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Sona actually began his collegiate career at De Anza College, spending two seasons at the JUCO.

During his three seasons with San Jose State football — he took a redshirt in 2014 — Sona played in 22 games.  He started three of those appearances.

Sona was credited with 18 career tackle, 2½ of which went for a loss.

A GoFundMe page has been created to honor Sona’s memory.  As of this posting, more than $13,000 has been raised toward the goal of $15,000.

“Unfortunately one of my very good friends KD former teammate Epie Sona passed away a couple days ago,” the page reads. “I am looking to help his family as much as possible so anything will be of help. Thank you and God bless.”

Second Oklahoma State football player tweets he’s tested positive for COVID-19

Oklahoma State football
By John TaylorJun 14, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT
Another Oklahoma State football player has utilized social media to reveal he’s dealing with the virus.

On his personal Twitter account, Amen Ogbongbemiga revealed that he has been confirmed as having COVID-19.  The Oklahoma State football player added that he tested positive after attending a protest and taking safety measures.

Using the same social-media vehicle, one of Ogbongbemiga’s teammates, Malcolm Rodriguez, confirmed that he, too, has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I derive from an upbringing that values privacy and family above all, but that also encourages transparency and truth as well as morals,” the linebacker wrote. “It would be a disservice to all the above plus the influence of my platform to not inform the importance of taking precautions to protect yourself and your family from the imminent threat that still plagues our communities, Covid 19.

“Upon reporting back for testing and prior to training at OSU, I have tested positive for the Covid 19 virus.  I have been completely asymptomatic.

“This message goes to urge that even though you may not exhibit symptoms, you may still be a carrier per the guidelines of the CDC.  Please continue to use extreme caution when presenting yourself to any group gatherings that exist beyond the confines of your own home and surroundings.  Covid 19 is not a hoax and still exists.  Be safe, be well, and best wishes.”

Rodriguez has been a starter for Oklahoma State football the past two seasons.  Last year, Rodriguez’s 103 tackles led the Cowboys and was fourth in the Big 12.  Following the regular season, the three-star 2017 signee earned second-team all-conference honors.

Misdemeanor alcohol-related charges against K-State TE Sammy Wheeler dropped

K-State football
By John TaylorJun 14, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
For most of the offseason, it’s been bad news on the legal front for the Kansas State football program.  For once, though, there is some good news.

Sammy Wheeler in mid-May became the sixth Kansas State football player arrested this offseason.  His charges initially included one count each of unlawful use of a driver’s license, purchase/possession/consumption of liquor by a minor (first offense) and interference with a law enforcement officer (intending to obstruct by falsely reporting information).  Another charge, one count of urinating in public, was subsequently added.

According to the Manhatten Mercury, though, the case against Wheeler has been dropped.  Wheeler’s legal woes were officially resolved Thursday, the Mercury reported.

No explanation of the dismissal of the charges was given.

At this point, it’s unclear what if any disciplinary action will be taken against Wheeler by the Kansas State football program.  Thus far, the only comment on the matter from K-State was that it will be handled internally.

Wheeler was a three-star member of the K-State football Class of 2018.  He was the No. 11 player regardless of position in the state of Kansas.

As a true freshman, Wheeler took a redshirt.  This past season, after transitioning from quarterback, Wheeler played in seven games before an injury cut his on-field campaign short.  In that truncated action for the Wildcats, he caught four passes for 78 yards.

Wheeler also earned second-team Academic All-Big 12 honors in 2019.