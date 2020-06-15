Even as Penn State is allowing its football players to return to campus, one of them is leaving it. Unofficially, of course.
According to 247Sports.com, Michael Johnson Jr. has signaled his intent to leave the Nittany Lions by entering the transfer database. A Penn State football official subsequently confirmed the quarterback’s inclusion in the portal.
Thus far, there’s been no indication as to why Johnson has opted to at least consider leaving the Big The school.
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Johnson was a four-star member of the Penn State football Class of 2019. The Eugene, Oregon, prospect was rated as the No. 15 dual-threat quarterback in the country. He was also the No. 2 player in the state of Oregon regardless of position. Johnson held offers from, among others, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon. In addition to Penn State, he took official visits to FSU, Miami and NC State.
As a true freshman, Johnson took a redshirt after not seeing the field. 247Sports.com wrote that “Johnson was expected to fight classmate Ta’Quan Roberson for the Nittany Lions’ third-team job in the spring, behind junior Sean Clifford and sophomore Will Levis.”