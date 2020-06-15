Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Virginia Tech will be the latest stop for Dillon Spalding in his college football sojourn.

Spalding spent his true freshman season in 2018 at West Virginia. A month after the 2019 spring game, Spalding opted to transfer from WVU to FCS James Madison. A month prior to the start of the 2019 season, however, the wide receiver left JMU as well. According to Spalding, he left that FCS program because of what he described as a career-ending injury.

“I tore muscles in my hip,” Spalding said back in early August of last year. “And I am no longer allowed to play football, the doctor said.”

10 months later, however, 247Sports.com is reporting that Spalding will continue his collegiate playing career with Virginia Tech football. At least initially, Spalding will join the Hokies as a walk-on. This will amount to a homecoming of sorts as the player played high school football in Lorton, Virginia.

Spalding will be eligible to play immediately for the ACC school. Including this season, the receiver will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Spalding was a three-star member of the 2018 recruiting class for the Mountaineers. He was the No. 14 prospect regardless of position in the state of Virginia.

Because of various injuries, Spalding hasn’t been able to play a down at the collegiate level. He did, though, catch a 28-yard touchdown pass in the 2019 spring game for WVU.