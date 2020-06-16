Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A very familiar name to Georgia football fans has found himself immersed in legal hot water.

According to the Athens Banner-Herald, police responded to a rape call very early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in downtown Athens. There, Bacarri Rambo was arrested and charged with felony rape. The 29-year-old Rambo was booked into jail Monday night.

While the arrest took place at Rambo’s residence, the alleged rape occurred at a different location, according to the police report.

The alleged victim is a 21-year-old UGA student. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Rambo met with police Saturday and turned himself in to the police Monday.

Rambo played for Georgia football from 2009-12. The star defensive back had the opportunity to leave the Bulldogs early, but opted to return for his senior season in 2012. When he left Athens, Rambo was tied for the school record with 16 career interceptions.

Rambo was a sixth-round pick of the Washington Redskins in the 2013 NFL Draft. He ended up spending five seasons in the NFL, including stints with the Buffalo Bills (twice) and Miami Dolphins.

According to the Banner-Herald, Rambo had been an UGA football staffer the past two years. From the newspaper: