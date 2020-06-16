So much for that bit of positive news for K-State football after an offseason of negative headlines.

K-State football players returned to campus earlier this month for the start of voluntary workouts. In the middle of last week, the program confirmed that none of the 90 players who underwent COVID-19 testing had tested positive.

Less than a week later, however, it’s being reported that a pair of K-State football players have since tested positive for the coronavirus. 247Sports.com indicated that both of those positives involved late-arriving players from out of state. While those two players who tested positive were not allowed in the football facilities, they did have contact with other players outside of that environment.

Tuesday afternoon, Kansas State addressed the development in a press release:

All student-athletes are required to follow the department’s return-to-campus policy which includes a 7-day stay-at-home recommendation and quarantine upon arrival in Manhattan and prior to testing. Under this protocol, student-athletes are not allowed inside any department facilities nor can they participate in any voluntary or required team activities until they have received a negative test result. … Each student-athlete that tests positive is medically managed according to current local, state, national, and CDC guidelines, which begins with self-isolation for 10 days and until the patient is without fever for 72 hours without medication, whichever takes longer. These guidelines would also include quarantine for any individuals known to have been in contact with someone who tested positive.

“We will always keep our focus on the health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff,” athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. “A small number of positive tests was something that we were anticipating based on what we are seeing from across college football, and our medical staff and coaching staffs are well-prepared for the next steps. While we know this is a very fluid situation, we have a great plan in place and all of our student-athletes have done their part in following the correct procedures to return to campus.”