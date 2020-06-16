Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The depth of the Kent State football roster took a one-two portal punch earlier this month. Specifically, the linebacking corps took the hit.

A pair of Kent State linebackers, Colt Jennings and Nick Curtis, both confirmed on Twitter (HERE, HERE) last week that they have decided to leave the MAC football program. Or, more accurately, they have begun the process of leaving the Golden Flashes.

A Kent State football official subsequently confirmed that Jennings and Curtis are listed in the portal.

“I would like to thank all my coaches and Kent State for giving me the opportunity to play the game of football again,” Curtis wrote. “I would also like to thank my teammates for all the fun times and brotherhood we built and keeping my head up during the rough times.

“After talking to my family I will be entering the transfer portal.”

Thankful for my blessings. pic.twitter.com/OvfXXTFsrN — Nick Curtis (@NickCurtis55) June 12, 2020

Looking for a new home. Full eligibility left. 4.0 GPA. OLB/DE https://t.co/hrNnayT75z — Colt Jennings (@ColtJennings45) June 10, 2020

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Curtis was a three-star member of the Kent State football Class of 2019. Jennings was a two-star signee that same season. Curtis came to Kent from Hoover, Alabama, Jennings from Cleveland, Ohio.

As true freshmen, Curtis played in one game while Jennings didn’t see the field. They will both have to sit out the 2020 season if they move to another FBS school.

Kent State is coming off just its fifth bowl-eligible season in the past four decades. The Golden Flashes also captured their first-ever bowl win following the 2019 regular season.