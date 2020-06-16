Add Michigan to the burgeoning list of Power Five football programs returning.

Last month, the NCAA announced that it would allow schools to bring its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1. The SEC subsequently confirmed its players would be permitted to start returning June 8. Ohio State, Indiana, Illinois and Penn State from the Big Ten did the same on the same date. And, as far as that goes, so did Clemson, Louisville and Pitt. Another ACC school, Miami, kicked its off June 15. Nebraska, meanwhile, started June 1.

Monday, Michigan announced that select student-athletes, including football players, will be welcomed back to campus for voluntary strength & conditioning workouts. According to the university, student-athletes will return to campus in four phases. Each group of student-athletes will progress through a detailed process to ensure the well-being, safety and ongoing health of student-athletes and staff.

From the school’s release:

The detailed process for reopening the athletic campus for student-athletes includes a 14-day pre-report risk assessment, a six-day resocialization period to campus, and daily risk assessments, including temperature checks. Included in the resocialization period are comprehensive health and welfare assessments consisting of COVID-19 and antibody testing, team physicals, concussion baseline testing and assessment, sleep surveys, sport-appropriate fitness testing, mobility screening, body composition, nutrition evaluations and regular medical testing. Student-athletes and staff will have daily screening before admittance to facilities. They will also be provided items and guidelines necessary to participate in team functions (social distancing, wearing masks, hand hygiene, etc.). All facilities on the Stephen M. Ross Athletic Campus will go through rigorous cleaning and sanitization, with high-risk areas, including locker rooms, strength and conditioning spaces and athletic training rooms, cleaned daily via electrostatic sanitation. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will enter a defined quarantine protocol per medical guidelines.

“We are pleased to start the process of welcoming student-athletes back to our campus through a medical and public health-informed protocol and plan,” said athletic director Warde Manuel in a statement. “We continue to take the utmost care to ensure that all student-athletes and staff return to a safe and healthy environment.

“Our protocols and plans have been developed by medical experts from across U-M’s campus, who have collaborated with officials at the local, state and national levels. I appreciate the contributions and comprehensive efforts across so many groups and in coordination with the Big Ten Conference and peers across the NCAA.”

Michigan is scheduled to open the 2020 football season on the road against Washington Sept. 5.