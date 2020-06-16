Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Syracuse has been on the wrong end of the football transfer portal a handful of times this offseason. This time, the Orange is on the right end.

On Twitter Monday, Cody Roscoe announced that he will be transferring into Dino Babers‘ Syracuse football program. The defensive lineman is coming to the ACC school from McNeese State.

Because he comes in from an FCS program, Roscoe will be eligible to play immediately in 2020.

“It’s situations in life when God blesses you with great opportunities and you must be sure to take a second to be thankful and then capitalize on the moment,” the lineman wrote. “That being said, thank you to every school that recruited me over these past 3 months. It has been a very rigorous process but I am more than grateful.

“After much thought and prayer I have made the decision to further my academic and athletic career at The University of Syracuse*.”

Roscoe was a two-year starter for the Cowboys. He totaled 19 tackles for loss and 13½ sacks in that action. The lineman totaled 11 tackles for loss and nine sacks this postseason, with both totals good for second on the team.

Since mid-March, Syracuse has seen four football players leave for the portal.

Wallace, incidentally, has since moved on to Kent State.

(*I’m quite certain someone will explain to the young man that it’s Syracuse University.)