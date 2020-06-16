Kennedy Lewis has emerged from the Texas football doghouse. Reportedly.
Lewis was indefinitely suspended from the Texas football team back in late February for violating unspecified team rules. The suspension would’ve sidelined the wide receiver for all of spring practice. Instead, the coronavirus pandemic sidelined every Longhorns player for spring practice.
With Texas football players returning to campus, 247Sports.com is reporting that Lewis’ suspension has come to an end. As a result, Lewis will be permitted to participate in voluntary workouts with the rest of his UT teammates. The website wrote that “Lewis is listed on the school’s official online roster after being removed for the spring and the source said Lewis was expected to arrive in town by Monday to go through the on-boarding process before beginning voluntary on-campus workouts on June 22.”
Thus far, the Texas football program has not commented on Lewis’ status with the team.
Lewis was a three-star member of the Texas football Class of 2019. The Melissa, Tex., native was rated as the No. 83 receiver in the country. He was also the No. 79 recruit in the state of Texas regardless of position.
In two games as a true freshman, Lewis caught one pass for 37 yards. Because he played in four or fewer games, the receiver was able to take a redshirt for the 2019 season. That leaves him with four years of eligibility moving forward.
So much for that bit of positive news for K-State football after an offseason of negative headlines.
K-State football players returned to campus earlier this month for the start of voluntary workouts. In the middle of last week, the program confirmed that none of the 90 players who underwent COVID-19 testing had tested positive.
Less than a week later, however, it’s being reported that a pair of K-State football players have since tested positive for the coronavirus. 247Sports.com indicated that both of those positives involved late-arriving players from out of state. While those two players who tested positive were not allowed in the football facilities, they did have contact with other players outside of that environment.
Tuesday afternoon, Kansas State addressed the development in a press release:
All student-athletes are required to follow the department’s return-to-campus policy which includes a 7-day stay-at-home recommendation and quarantine upon arrival in Manhattan and prior to testing. Under this protocol, student-athletes are not allowed inside any department facilities nor can they participate in any voluntary or required team activities until they have received a negative test result.
…
Each student-athlete that tests positive is medically managed according to current local, state, national, and CDC guidelines, which begins with self-isolation for 10 days and until the patient is without fever for 72 hours without medication, whichever takes longer. These guidelines would also include quarantine for any individuals known to have been in contact with someone who tested positive.
“We will always keep our focus on the health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff,” athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. “A small number of positive tests was something that we were anticipating based on what we are seeing from across college football, and our medical staff and coaching staffs are well-prepared for the next steps. While we know this is a very fluid situation, we have a great plan in place and all of our student-athletes have done their part in following the correct procedures to return to campus.”
A story arc involving Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State football program has come full circle. With a dubious, at best, acknowledgment from a 52-year-old man.
Monday, a photo surfaced of Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy wearing a t-shirt with the OAN logo emblazoned on the front. For those unaware of what One America News — or One America News Network — is, CNN once described it as “the little-watched right-wing news channel.” OAN is also very pro-President Donald Trump, even describing itself as one of the “greatest supporters of Trump.”
One of the most talented players on the Oklahoma State football roster, Chuba Hubbard, publicly blasted his coach. The two subsequently put out a video in which Gundy promised unspecified change while Hubbard stated he was wrong for taking the issue public. The running back added another layer to the issue, stating Tuesday he wasn’t wrong for what he said but reiterated he was wrong for how he went about it.
Tuesday evening, Gundy issued a video of his own in which he apologized for the situation. “Once I learned how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was disgusted and knew it was completely unacceptable,” the coach stated.
“I want to apologize to all members of our team, former players and their families for the pain and discomfort which has been caused over the past two days. I sincerely hope the Oklahoma State family near and far will accept my humble apology as we move forward.”
Just a couple of things. One, Mike Gundy openly espoused the virtues of OAN back in April. Unprompted. And he’s just now discovering its stance on BLM? And, two, Gundy never addressed the racially-tinged allegations made by some former OSU football players in the aftermath of Hubbard’s initial tweet of rebuke.
While the apology rings hollow on a couple of fronts, his current players have accepted it. Or, are at least encouraged by it.
Utah State has made a couple of adjustments to its future football slates.
First, Utah State confirmed Monday a future one-off football game with Mississippi State. That game will be played on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. That matchup will, of course, be played at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.
That game, incidentally, will mark the first-ever between the Utah State and Mississippi State football programs.
While it may be a first versus the Bulldogs, the Aggies have faced schools from the SEC in the past. From the USU release:
Utah State is familiar with SEC Country, having traveled to LSU this past season, to Tennessee in 2014 and to Auburn in 2011. USU has also played at Alabama twice, most recently in 2005, and at Kentucky three times, including a 35-6 road win in 1970, along with games at Arkansas in 2006 and at Georgia in 1999.
Additionally, USU announced that its 2023 game against Iowa in Iowa City will be played Sept. 2. It had originally been scheduled for Sept. 16.
The Aggies are coming off a 7-6 record in their second first season under Gary Andersen. Anderson also served as the USU head coach from 2009-12. In his final season in Logan, Andersen led Utah State to a school-record 11 wins. That mark was matched six years later by Matt Wells. That season helped Wells land the Texas Tech job. And led Andersen back to USU.
It’s mid-June, which means it’s time for the College Football Hall of Fame to do its annual thing.
Late Tuesday morning, the National Football Foundation unveiled the 85 individuals who are on the 2021 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Of those 85, 78 are on the ballot as former players. Which means, if my math is correct, the other seven are former college football head coaches.
Headlining the latter is Bob Stoops. The former Oklahoma Sooners coach abruptly retired from the Sooners in June of 2017. On the players side, Ray Lewis is arguably the biggest name. Lewis was a first-team All-American in 1995 and two-time first-team All-Big East selection. In 2018, Lewis was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.
Once again though, the legendary Howard Schnellenberger has been snubbed. Why? Because of NFF criteria for the College Football Hall of Fame that absolutely needs changed.
- First and foremost, a player must have received First-Team All-America recognition by a selector that is recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise its consensus All-America teams.
- A player becomes eligible for consideration by the Foundation’s Honors Courts 10 full seasons after his final year of intercollegiate football played.
- While each nominee’s football achievements in college are of prime consideration, his post-football record as a citizen is also weighed. He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community. Consideration may also be given for academic honors and whether the candidate earned a college degree.
- Players must have played their last year of intercollegiate football within the last 50 years.* For example, to be eligible for the 2021 ballot, the player must have played his last year in 1971 or thereafter. In addition, players who are playing professionally and coaches who are coaching on the professional level are not eligible until after they retire.
- A coach becomes eligible three full seasons after retirement or immediately following retirement provided he is at least 70 years of age. Active coaches become eligible at 75 years of age. He must have been a head football coach for a minimum of 10 years and coached at least 100 games with a .600 winning percentage.
- Nominations may only be submitted by the current athletics director, head coach or sports information director (SID) of a potential candidate’s collegiate institution. Nominations may also be submitted by the president/executive director of a dues-paying chapter of the National Football Foundation.
Schnellenberger is more than three years removed from retirement and is decidedly above the age floor. He qualifies on the number of years as a head coach (he coached 28 seasons). He qualifies on number of games coached (he is at 312). Where he lags is winning percentage, coming in at .508.
The coach took over a Louisville program that won a combined five games in the two years prior to his arrival. Five years after taking over a Miami program that finished above .500 just twice in a decade before his arrival, Schnellenberger guided the Hurricanes to a national title. At Florida Atlantic, Schnellenberger literally built an FCS program from the ground up and turned it into one that moved to the FBS level.
Right now, Schnellenberger is easily the biggest College Football Hall of Fame snub. It needs to be rectified. Before the 86-year-old coach shuffles off this mortal coil.
As for the past players and coaches who did make this year’s ballot? Click HERE for the full list.