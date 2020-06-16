Kennedy Lewis has emerged from the Texas football doghouse. Reportedly.

Lewis was indefinitely suspended from the Texas football team back in late February for violating unspecified team rules. The suspension would’ve sidelined the wide receiver for all of spring practice. Instead, the coronavirus pandemic sidelined every Longhorns player for spring practice.

With Texas football players returning to campus, 247Sports.com is reporting that Lewis’ suspension has come to an end. As a result, Lewis will be permitted to participate in voluntary workouts with the rest of his UT teammates. The website wrote that “Lewis is listed on the school’s official online roster after being removed for the spring and the source said Lewis was expected to arrive in town by Monday to go through the on-boarding process before beginning voluntary on-campus workouts on June 22.”

Thus far, the Texas football program has not commented on Lewis’ status with the team.

Lewis was a three-star member of the Texas football Class of 2019. The Melissa, Tex., native was rated as the No. 83 receiver in the country. He was also the No. 79 recruit in the state of Texas regardless of position.

In two games as a true freshman, Lewis caught one pass for 37 yards. Because he played in four or fewer games, the receiver was able to take a redshirt for the 2019 season. That leaves him with four years of eligibility moving forward.