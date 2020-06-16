Texas Tech football
Alabama WR Chadarius Townsend announces transfer to Texas Tech

By John TaylorJun 16, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT
Texas Tech is the beneficiary of one of two Alabama football players who left the program this month.

In early June, Tyrell Shavers entered the NCAA transfer database.  Less than a week later, the four-star 2017 signee announced his commitment to SEC West “rival” Mississippi State. June 9, fellow wide receiver Chadarius Townsend confirmed that he too is leaving Tuscaloosa.

Tuesday evening, Townsend announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Texas Tech football team.

Townsend is leaving Alabama and is headed to Lubbock as a graduate transfer.  That will allow him to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.  Additionally, he’ll have another year to use in 2021 as well.

Like Shavers, Townsend was a four-star signee for the Crimson Tide in 2017.  The Tanner, Ala., native was rated as the No. 7 player regardless of position in the Yellowhammer State.

During his three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Townsend has spent time as a running back, wide receiver and defensive back.  After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Townsend played in 19 games the past two years.  Six of those appearances came in 2019.

For his career, Townsend totaled 22 yards on eight carries.

It’s already being floated that Townsend will play running back for the Red Raiders.  That, though, hasn’t been confirmed.

Syracuse adds two-year starting defensive lineman from FCS McNeese State

Syracuse football
McNeese State athletics
By John TaylorJun 16, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT
Syracuse has been on the wrong end of the football transfer portal a handful of times this offseason.  This time, the Orange is on the right end.

On Twitter Monday, Cody Roscoe announced that he will be transferring into Dino Babers‘ Syracuse football program.  The defensive lineman is coming to the ACC school from McNeese State.

Because he comes in from an FCS program, Roscoe will be eligible to play immediately in 2020.

“It’s situations in life when God blesses you with great opportunities and you must be sure to take a second to be thankful and then capitalize on the moment,” the lineman wrote. “That being said, thank you to every school that recruited me over these past 3 months.  It has been a very rigorous process but I am more than grateful.

“After much thought and prayer I have made the decision to further my academic and athletic career at The University of Syracuse*.”

Roscoe was a two-year starter for the Cowboys.  He totaled 19 tackles for loss and 13½ sacks in that action.  The lineman totaled 11 tackles for loss and nine sacks this postseason, with both totals good for second on the team.

Since mid-March, Syracuse has seen four football players leave for the portal.

Wallace, incidentally, has since moved on to Kent State.

(*I’m quite certain someone will explain to the young man that it’s Syracuse University.)

Kent State sees pair of linebackers enter transfer portal

Kent State football
By John TaylorJun 16, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT
The depth of the Kent State football roster took a one-two portal punch earlier this month.  Specifically, the linebacking corps took the hit.

A pair of Kent State linebackers, Colt Jennings and Nick Curtis, both confirmed on Twitter (HERE, HERE) last week that they have decided to leave the MAC football program.  Or, more accurately, they have begun the process of leaving the Golden Flashes.

A Kent State football official subsequently confirmed that Jennings and Curtis are listed in the portal.

“I would like to thank all my coaches and Kent State for giving me the opportunity to play the game of football again,” Curtis wrote. “I would also like to thank my teammates for all the fun times and brotherhood we built and keeping my head up during the rough times.

“After talking to my family I will be entering the transfer portal.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Curtis was a three-star member of the Kent State football Class of 2019.  Jennings was a two-star signee that same season.  Curtis came to Kent from Hoover, Alabama, Jennings from Cleveland, Ohio.

As true freshmen, Curtis played in one game while Jennings didn’t see the field.  They will both have to sit out the 2020 season if they move to another FBS school.

Kent State is coming off just its fifth bowl-eligible season in the past four decades. The Golden Flashes also captured their first-ever bowl win following the 2019 regular season.

K-State addresses positive COVID-19 tests reportedly involving two football players

K-State football
By John TaylorJun 16, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT
So much for that bit of positive news for K-State football after an offseason of negative headlines.

K-State football players returned to campus earlier this month for the start of voluntary workouts.  In the middle of last week, the program confirmed that none of the 90 players who underwent COVID-19 testing had tested positive.

Less than a week later, however, it’s being reported that a pair of K-State football players have since tested positive for the coronavirus.  247Sports.com indicated that both of those positives involved late-arriving players from out of state.  While those two players who tested positive were not allowed in the football facilities, they did have contact with other players outside of that environment.

Tuesday afternoon, Kansas State addressed the development in a press release:

All student-athletes are required to follow the department’s return-to-campus policy which includes a 7-day stay-at-home recommendation and quarantine upon arrival in Manhattan and prior to testing. Under this protocol, student-athletes are not allowed inside any department facilities nor can they participate in any voluntary or required team activities until they have received a negative test result.

Each student-athlete that tests positive is medically managed according to current local, state, national, and CDC guidelines, which begins with self-isolation for 10 days and until the patient is without fever for 72 hours without medication, whichever takes longer. These guidelines would also include quarantine for any individuals known to have been in contact with someone who tested positive.

“We will always keep our focus on the health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff,” athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. “A small number of positive tests was something that we were anticipating based on what we are seeing from across college football, and our medical staff and coaching staffs are well-prepared for the next steps. While we know this is a very fluid situation, we have a great plan in place and all of our student-athletes have done their part in following the correct procedures to return to campus.”

Mike Gundy issues video apology, says he was ‘disgusted’ when he learned of OAN’s stance on Black Lives Matter

Mike Gundy
By John TaylorJun 16, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT
3 Comments

A story arc involving Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State football program has come full circle.  With a dubious, at best, acknowledgment from a 52-year-old man.

Monday, a photo surfaced of Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy wearing a t-shirt with the OAN logo emblazoned on the front.  For those unaware of what One America News — or One America News Network — is, CNN once described it as “the little-watched right-wing news channel.” OAN is also very pro-President Donald Trump, even describing itself as one of the “greatest supporters of Trump.”

One of the most talented players on the Oklahoma State football roster, Chuba Hubbard, publicly blasted his coach.  The two subsequently put out a video in which Gundy promised unspecified change while Hubbard stated he was wrong for taking the issue public.  The running back added another layer to the issue, stating Tuesday he wasn’t wrong for what he said but reiterated he was wrong for how he went about it.

Tuesday evening, Gundy issued a video of his own in which he apologized for the situation. “Once I learned how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was disgusted and knew it was completely unacceptable,” the coach stated.

“I want to apologize to all members of our team, former players and their families for the pain and discomfort which has been caused over the past two days. I sincerely hope the Oklahoma State family near and far will accept my humble apology as we move forward.”

Just a couple of things. One, Mike Gundy openly espoused the virtues of OAN back in April.  Unprompted.  And he’s just now discovering its stance on BLM?  And, two, Gundy never addressed the racially-tinged allegations made by some former OSU football players in the aftermath of Hubbard’s initial tweet of rebuke.

While the apology rings hollow on a couple of fronts, his current players have accepted it.  Or, are at least encouraged by it.