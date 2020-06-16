Utah State football
Utah State adds 2024 vs. Mississippi State, announce date change for 2023 Iowa game

By John TaylorJun 16, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT
Utah State has made a couple of adjustments to its future football slates.

First, Utah State confirmed Monday a future one-off football game with Mississippi State.  That game will be played on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.  That matchup will, of course, be played at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.

That game, incidentally, will mark the first-ever between the Utah State and Mississippi State football programs.

While it may be a first versus the Bulldogs, the Aggies have faced schools from the SEC in the past.  From the USU release:

Utah State is familiar with SEC Country, having traveled to LSU this past season, to Tennessee in 2014 and to Auburn in 2011. USU has also played at Alabama twice, most recently in 2005, and at Kentucky three times, including a 35-6 road win in 1970, along with games at Arkansas in 2006 and at Georgia in 1999.

Additionally, USU announced that its 2023 game against Iowa in Iowa City will be played Sept. 2.  It had originally been scheduled for Sept. 16.

The Aggies are coming off a 7-6 record in their second first season under Gary Andersen.  Anderson also served as the USU head coach from 2009-12.  In his final season in Logan, Andersen led Utah State to a school-record 11 wins. That mark was matched six years later by Matt Wells.  That season helped Wells land the Texas Tech job.  And led Andersen back to USU.

Ray Lewis, Bob Stoops two of 85 individuals on 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

College Football Hall Fame
By John TaylorJun 16, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
It’s mid-June, which means it’s time for the College Football Hall of Fame to do its annual thing.

Late Tuesday morning, the National Football Foundation unveiled the 85 individuals who are on the 2021 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.  Of those 85, 78 are on the ballot as former players.  Which means, if my math is correct, the other seven are former college football head coaches.

Headlining the latter is Bob Stoops.  The former Oklahoma Sooners coach abruptly retired from the Sooners in June of 2017.  On the players side, Ray Lewis is arguably the biggest name.  Lewis was a first-team All-American in 1995 and two-time first-team All-Big East selection.  In 2018, Lewis was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Once again though, the legendary Howard Schnellenberger has been snubbed.  Why?  Because of NFF criteria for the College Football Hall of Fame that absolutely needs changed.

  • First and foremost, a player must have received First-Team All-America recognition by a selector that is recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise its consensus All-America teams.
  • A player becomes eligible for consideration by the Foundation’s Honors Courts 10 full seasons after his final year of intercollegiate football played.
  • While each nominee’s football achievements in college are of prime consideration, his post-football record as a citizen is also weighed. He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community. Consideration may also be given for academic honors and whether the candidate earned a college degree.
  • Players must have played their last year of intercollegiate football within the last 50 years.* For example, to be eligible for the 2021 ballot, the player must have played his last year in 1971 or thereafter. In addition, players who are playing professionally and coaches who are coaching on the professional level are not eligible until after they retire.
  • A coach becomes eligible three full seasons after retirement or immediately following retirement provided he is at least 70 years of age. Active coaches become eligible at 75 years of age. He must have been a head football coach for a minimum of 10 years and coached at least 100 games with a .600 winning percentage.
  • Nominations may only be submitted by the current athletics director, head coach or sports information director (SID) of a potential candidate’s collegiate institution. Nominations may also be submitted by the president/executive director of a dues-paying chapter of the National Football Foundation.

Schnellenberger is more than three years removed from retirement and is decidedly above the age floor.  He qualifies on the number of years as a head coach (he coached 28 seasons).  He qualifies on number of games coached (he is at 312).  Where he lags is winning percentage, coming in at .508.

The coach took over a Louisville program that won a combined five games in the two years prior to his arrival.  Five years after taking over a Miami program that finished above .500 just twice in a decade before his arrival, Schnellenberger guided the Hurricanes to a national title.  At Florida Atlantic, Schnellenberger literally built an FCS program from the ground up and turned it into one that moved to the FBS level.

Right now, Schnellenberger is easily the biggest College Football Hall of Fame snub.  It needs to be rectified.  Before the 86-year-old coach shuffles off this mortal coil.

As for the past players and coaches who did make this year’s ballot?  Click HERE for the full list.

Former Georgia star DB, football staffer Bacarri Rambo arrested on rape charge

Georgia football
By John TaylorJun 16, 2020, 11:55 AM EDT
A very familiar name to Georgia football fans has found himself immersed in legal hot water.

According to the Athens Banner-Herald, police responded to a rape call very early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in downtown Athens.  There, Bacarri Rambo was arrested and charged with felony rape.  The 29-year-old Rambo was booked into jail Monday night.

While the arrest took place at Rambo’s residence, the alleged rape occurred at a different location, according to the police report.

The alleged victim is a 21-year-old UGA student.  The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Rambo met with police Saturday and turned himself in to the police Monday.

Rambo played for Georgia football from 2009-12.  The star defensive back had the opportunity to leave the Bulldogs early, but opted to return for his senior season in 2012.  When he left Athens, Rambo was tied for the school record with 16 career interceptions.

Rambo was a sixth-round pick of the Washington Redskins in the 2013 NFL Draft.  He ended up spending five seasons in the NFL, including stints with the Buffalo Bills (twice) and Miami Dolphins.

According to the Banner-Herald, Rambo had been an UGA football staffer the past two years.  From the newspaper:

Rambo, 29, was on the UGA football support staff the past two seasons, serving as a defensive graduate assistant and before that as an intern. A Georgia athletics spokesman said Monday afternoon that Rambo’s time on staff ended after the Sugar Bowl but he may have continued taking classes during the spring semester.

In Twitter statement, Chuba Hubbard explains he wasn’t wrong for what he said, but reiterated he was wrong for how he went about it

By John TaylorJun 16, 2020, 11:11 AM EDT
A storyline involving the Oklahoma State football team has bled into a second day.

Monday, a photo surfaced of Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy wearing a t-shirt with the OAN logo emblazoned on the front.  For those unaware of what One America News — or One America News Network — is, CNN once described it as “the little-watched right-wing news channel.” OAN is also very pro-President Donald Trump, even describing itself as one of the “greatest supporters of Trump.”

Enter Chuba Hubbard.  One of the top running backs in the country a year ago, Hubbard eschewed early entry into the NFL draft to return to the Cowboys for one more season.  On Twitter Monday afternoon, Hubbard ripped his head coach for wearing the OAN shirt.  The back also indicated that he won’t be participating in anything involving OSU, including voluntary on-campus workouts, presumably, until change is made.

A short time later, however, a video featuring Gundy and Hubbard was released.  In it, the coach promised unspecified changes.  Hubbard, meanwhile, stated that he went about things the wrong way by tweeting first instead of taking his concerns to Gundy.

Many observers (rightly) opined that the wrong individual apologized.  That it should’ve been Gundy offering up a mea culpa instead of Hubbard.

On Twitter Tuesday, Hubbard explained that what he said wasn’t wrong.  However, he reiterated that he should’ve gone to Gundy “as a man face to face rather than on Twitter.” Even as many would agree he was correct for calling out his coach publicly.

Below is Hubbard’s entire statement:

I just want to say thank you to everyone for the support.  I will start by saying this: I was never wrong for saying what I said.  I am a man, and I realized I should have went to him as a man face to face rather than on Twitter.  That’s my opinion.  But I had to hold him accountable either way.  I am glad things happened the way they did because things are being changed as we speak!

If anyone truly knows me, they know I am a very passionate person.  I care about family, friends, teammates, and people I don’t even know.  I spoke out because I am emotionally drained and I’m tired of seeing stuff happening without results or consequences.  I realize I have a platform to generate change and I am trying my best to use it accordingly.

I am a young black man that wants change.  I want change that will bring a better experience for my black brothers and sisters at Oklahoma State.  It’s that simple.  Over these next few months I have left at Oklahoma State, I will be working EVERYDAY to bring change to this organization and to the world.  I will be supported by my teammates along with people within this organization.

To everyone else, trust me when I say that good will come from this.

Michigan will see football players start returning to campus for voluntary workouts this week

Michigan football
By John TaylorJun 16, 2020, 9:46 AM EDT
Add Michigan to the burgeoning list of Power Five football programs returning.

Last month, the NCAA announced that it would allow schools to bring its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1.  The SEC subsequently confirmed its players would be permitted to start returning June 8.  Ohio StateIndiana, Illinois and Penn State from the Big Ten did the same on the same date.  And, as far as that goes, so did ClemsonLouisville and Pitt.  Another ACC school, Miami, kicked its off June 15.  Nebraska, meanwhile, started June 1.

Monday, Michigan announced that select student-athletes, including football players, will be welcomed back to campus for voluntary strength & conditioning workouts.  According to the university, student-athletes will return to campus in four phases. Each group of student-athletes will progress through a detailed process to ensure the well-being, safety and ongoing health of student-athletes and staff.

From the school’s release:

The detailed process for reopening the athletic campus for student-athletes includes a 14-day pre-report risk assessment, a six-day resocialization period to campus, and daily risk assessments, including temperature checks.

Included in the resocialization period are comprehensive health and welfare assessments consisting of COVID-19 and antibody testing, team physicals, concussion baseline testing and assessment, sleep surveys, sport-appropriate fitness testing, mobility screening, body composition, nutrition evaluations and regular medical testing.

Student-athletes and staff will have daily screening before admittance to facilities. They will also be provided items and guidelines necessary to participate in team functions (social distancing, wearing masks, hand hygiene, etc.). All facilities on the Stephen M. Ross Athletic Campus will go through rigorous cleaning and sanitization, with high-risk areas, including locker rooms, strength and conditioning spaces and athletic training rooms, cleaned daily via electrostatic sanitation. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will enter a defined quarantine protocol per medical guidelines.

“We are pleased to start the process of welcoming student-athletes back to our campus through a medical and public health-informed protocol and plan,” said athletic director Warde Manuel in a statement. “We continue to take the utmost care to ensure that all student-athletes and staff return to a safe and healthy environment.

“Our protocols and plans have been developed by medical experts from across U-M’s campus, who have collaborated with officials at the local, state and national levels. I appreciate the contributions and comprehensive efforts across so many groups and in coordination with the Big Ten Conference and peers across the NCAA.”

Michigan is scheduled to open the 2020 football season on the road against Washington Sept. 5.