Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One Clemson football standout proclaimed earlier this month that he’s going to “shock the world.”

Justyn Ross was very limited as Clemson worked its way through a spring football practice that was ultimately scuttled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of an official explanation from the program, rumors of the seriousness of Ross’ health issues had been bouncing off the vast expanses of the Internet.

In mid-March, Dabo Swinney attempted to clear the air, saying that the standout wide receiver is “perfectly fine” even as he’s dealing with what’s being described as “stinger symptoms.” Late last month, however, it was reported that Ross will undergo surgery this month. A Clemson football official subsequently confirmed that a medical procedure is in the offing.

June 1, Swinney confirmed that Ross will undergo surgery this month. In doing so, Swinney also revealed that the receiver will miss the entire 2020 season. And, it’s a congenital neck issue that could potentially end his playing career. At that point, Ross issued his proclamation.

Tuesday, less than two weeks after the June 5 surgery on his neck and spine, Ross posted a video on Twitter in which he’s seen rehabbing in a pool. In a neck brace. With a Clemson mask on.

Ross was the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama in the Class of 2018, and he has more than lived up to the recruiting hype.

His first two seasons with the Clemson football program, Ross has totaled 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns on 112 receptions. This past season, caught 66 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

In four career College Football Playoff games, Ross has a statline of 23-424-3 for the Tigers.

At this point, it’s unclear if Ross, if he’s physically able to return, will return to the Tigers for another season in 2021. Or, make himself available for next year’s NFL draft.