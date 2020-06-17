The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Recruit who reportedly didn’t have offer still commits to Virginia, Hoos pick up actual pledge from Danish recruit instead

THE SYNOPSIS: These stories always crack me up. Not exactly certain what these young men think the end game is gonna be? That the schools are just going to go ahead and throw a scholarship at them?

2017

THE HEADLINE: Jim Harbaugh wants Obamas to be honorary game captains for Michigan

THE SYNOPSIS: This never came about, of course. Still didn’t stop the whining and/or bitching in the comments and on the Twitter machine.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Art Briles reportedly reaches contract settlement with Baylor

THE SYNOPSIS: Still amazes me that the disgraced head coach received anything.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Texas announces it will sell beer and wine at Longhorn football games

THE SYNOPSIS: Until Texas is actually back, inebriation will have to do on fall Saturdays.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Ok. St. football player reportedly stabbed, robbed, abducted

THE SYNOPSIS: Football player or not, that’s not a trifecta any individual wants to hit.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Touted but troubled 2015 QB recruit decommits from Mich. St., has eyes on ‘Canes, LSU

THE SYNOPSIS: Jayru Campbell, the recruit in question, had several incidents of violence in his past. He ended up at Ferris State, where he claimed the Div. II equivalent of the Heisman Trophy in 2018.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Three Navy football players to be charged with rape

THE SYNOPSIS: This was, suffice to say, not a good look for the service academy.

2012

THE HEADLINE: LSU’s “championship” rings celebrate second place

THE SYNOPSIS: Eight years, the Bayou Bengals will get to celebrate with real title bling.