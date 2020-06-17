Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When it comes to horse racing, Kentucky football understands exactly where it rates in the Commonwealth.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby was postponed from May 1 to Sept. 5. That same day, the University of Kentucky was scheduled to open the 2020 football season against Eastern Michigan. The keyword there is “was,” of course, as UK announced its game against EMU will be played Thursday, Sept. 3.

Obviously, the game will be played at Kroger Field in Lexington.

In its release, the Wildcats announced that the Kentucky Derby being rescheduled was the impetus behind the adjustment.

The move became necessary after COVID-19 upended the nation’s sporting schedule and caused the Kentucky Derby to be rescheduled from the first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5. It marks the first time since 1945 that the Kentucky Derby has been held outside the month of May and just the second time since 1875.

According to the school, this will mark the second time UK kicks off a season on a Thursday in the modern era. The first was back in 2011 against Western Kentucky in Nashville. It’s also the program’s eight-ever all-time playing Thursday night and first since 2015.

As for the two schools? They’ve squared off twice in football. The Wildcats won both games, in 2017 and last season. Both of those games were played in Lexington.

Eastern Michigan, incidentally, last opened a season on a Thursday night in 2011. That year, the MAC school took a road trip to Ball State.