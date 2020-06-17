Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time in a month, Liberty has lost a player to the football transfer portal. Permanently.

Last month, Iowa State confirmed the addition of Liberty’s Alex Probert. The placekicker had opted to leave the Liberty football program early in the offseason.

Nearly a month later, Brandon Robinson announced on Twitter that he has decided to move on to FCS Rhode Island. The quarterback had opted to transfer out of the Liberty football program earlier in the offseason.

As Rhode Island plays at the FCS level, Robinson will be eligible to play for the Rams in 2020. Including this season, Robinson will have three years of eligibility at his disposal.

As a true freshman coming out of high school in New Jersey, Robinson took a redshirt. This past season, Robinson appeared in five games for the Flames. In that action, he completed two of his three passes for 11 yards. Where he did most of his damage, though, was on the ground.

On 17 carries, Robinson totaled 138 yards and three rushing touchdowns. His 8.1 yards per carry were tops on the team for players with 10 or more attempts. His yards were also third on the team.

In its first season under Hugh Freeze, Liberty posted an 8-5 record as a football independent. In just its second-ever season at the FBS level, the Flames claimed their first win in a bowl game.