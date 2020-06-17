The home of Memphis football was set to host yet another matchup of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The keyword there is “was.” And now, it’s a question of whether this is merely an outlier. Or portends deeper gloom & doom for the 2020 college football season as a whole.

The 31st Southern Heritage Classic, which pits Tennessee State against Jackson State, was set for Sept. 12 in Memphis’ Liberty Bowl. Wednesday, however, the organizers of that game announced that this year’s matchup has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. A release posted to Facebook noted that “[t]he decision to cancel all events was made after SHC’s management reviewed a copy of the Shelby Health Department’s Health Directive No. 6 detailing emergency management relief efforts put in place to address COVID-19, specifically those regarding recreational or athletic activities.”

While the game was scheduled for the 12th of September, a handful of events were also in place in the two days leading up to it. Obviously, those events, which, along with the game, annually attract in excess of 75,000 people, have been canceled as well.

“I know this is a great disappointment to many who consider the SHC one of the major highlights of the year,” the SHC said in a statement. “The health and safety of our attendees along with that of our staff, sponsors and others is a top priority. I encourage everyone to keep practicing recommended safety and social-distancing measures so that we can return to our usual activities as soon as possible.”

As we noted, the Liberty Bowl is the home of the Memphis Tigers football team. In the wake of this development, the university released its own statement.

The University of Memphis was made aware of the difficult decision by the Southern Heritage Classic to cancel its 2020 game. Memphis Athletics will continue to stay in close contact with state, local and regional health officials for guidance on home football game sin the fall, and all current indications are that home game swill be played as planned. Consistent with recent statements, we are developing plans to adhere to social distancing and attendance restrictions as directed by health officials. Based on the most recent projections, it is anticipated that ticket accommodations may only be available for season ticket holders. Priority will be given to fans who have purchased or started a payment plan for season tickets by June 30. While accommodations are being planned for various groups such as current students and player families, there Will Likely be no single-game ticket sales during the 2020 football season. More details will be provided as plans develop.

Memphis is scheduled to open the 2020 football season Sept. 5 against Arkansas State