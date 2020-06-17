As the rest of the Pac-12 gets back to some sense of normalcy, UCLA and USC are on the outside looking in. And Cal and Stanford for that matter.

Late last month, the Pac-12 announced that it would allow member institutions to permit student-athletes to begin returning for voluntary on-campus workouts beginning June 15. The schools, though, were subject to the guidelines set by the states in which they reside.

Monday, of course, was June 15. And, per the conference edict, most schools in the league began the process of allowing football players back on campus for workouts. The noteworthy exceptions? Cal, Stanford, UCLA and USC, of course.

From the Los Angeles Times:

Across the Pac-12 footprint Monday — other than in California, the only state with schools that did not meet the conference’s approved June 15 reopening date, leaving USC and UCLA to watch from the sideline — players returned to a different world. They were welcomed back with swabs thrust deep into their nasal passages as part of COVID-19 testing, which within 48 hours would give each player a baseline answer needed to start college football’s big experiment: Do I have it?

Just when the Golden State’s guidelines will allow both Bruins and Trojans football players to return to campus for workouts is an unknown at the moment. At this point, there are no indications as to if Cal, Stanford and/or USC can return at some point this month. One report indicated that UCLA could begin its workouts in June, but that’s far from a certainty.

UPDATED JUNE 17, 2020, at 1:14 p.m. ET: UCLA has announced a phased return for football players, other athletes that would begin June 22. Voluntary on-campus workouts, though, wouldn’t start until the following Monday at the earliest.