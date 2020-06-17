Texas football
Reports: Six Texas football players have now tested positive for COVID-19, with at least 15 in quarantine

By John TaylorJun 17, 2020, 11:26 AM EDT
Not surprisingly, Texas is the latest football program to see an uptick in the virus.

June 11, Texas brought back 58 of its football players as part of a phased return of athletics to campus. Per protocol, all of the student-athletes were tested for coronavirus.  According to a release from the school two days later, two Texas football players tested positive for COVID-19.  Additionally, a third tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody.  Testing positive for the antibody means that individual likely had the coronavirus previously.

Fast-forward two-plus weeks, and it’s now being reported that a total of six Texas football players have tested positive for coronavirus.  Additionally, in the neighborhood 15 players are being quarantined.  Presumably, that’s the six positive cases plus nine others who have been in contact with the positives.

Some further context, from 247Sports.com:

The Longhorns tested roughly half the football team for COVID-19 last week in preparation for voluntary workouts beginning on campus June 15, resulting in two positive tests for COVID-19 and another player who tested positive for the antibodies.

This week, the other half of the team underwent testing on Monday and Tuesday, resulting in four more positive tests for COVID-19, the source said. Because of contract tracing – determining who the infected person has most recently been in contact with – at least 15 players were in quarantine as of Wednesday morning, the source said.

Thus far, there’s been no comment from the Texas football program.  UT, though, is not the first Power Five to see a spike.

June 4, it was reported that five Alabama football players tested positive for COVID-19.  A week later, that number had jumped to eight.

Kentucky football moves up 2020 opener vs. Eastern Michigan to avoid conflict with Kentucky Derby

Kentucky football
By John TaylorJun 17, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT
When it comes to horse racing, Kentucky football understands exactly where it rates in the Commonwealth.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby was postponed from May 1 to Sept. 5.  That same day, the University of Kentucky was scheduled to open the 2020 football season against Eastern Michigan.  The keyword there is “was,” of course, as UK announced its game against EMU will be played Thursday, Sept. 3.

Obviously, the game will be played at Kroger Field in Lexington.

In its release, the Wildcats announced that the Kentucky Derby being rescheduled was the impetus behind the adjustment.

The move became necessary after COVID-19 upended the nation’s sporting schedule and caused the Kentucky Derby to be rescheduled from the first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5. It marks the first time since 1945 that the Kentucky Derby has been held outside the month of May and just the second time since 1875.

According to the school, this will mark the second time UK kicks off a season on a Thursday in the modern era.  The first was back in 2011 against Western Kentucky in Nashville.  It’s also the program’s eight-ever all-time playing Thursday night and first since 2015.

As for the two schools?  They’ve squared off twice in football.  The Wildcats won both games, in 2017 and last season.  Both of those games were played in Lexington.

Eastern Michigan, incidentally, last opened a season on a Thursday night in 2011.  That year, the MAC school took a road trip to Ball State.

Annual Tennessee State-Jackson State game at Memphis’ Liberty Bowl canceled due to COVID-19

Memphis football
By John TaylorJun 17, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT
The home of Memphis football was set to host yet another matchup of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.  The keyword there is “was.”  And now, it’s a question of whether this is merely an outlier.  Or portends deeper gloom & doom for the 2020 college football season as a whole.

The 31st Southern Heritage Classic, which pits Tennessee State against Jackson State, was set for Sept. 12 in Memphis’ Liberty Bowl.  Wednesday, however, the organizers of that game announced that this year’s matchup has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.  A release posted to Facebook noted that “[t]he decision to cancel all events was made after SHC’s management reviewed a copy of the Shelby Health Department’s Health Directive No. 6 detailing emergency management relief efforts put in place to address COVID-19, specifically those regarding recreational or athletic activities.”

While the game was scheduled for the 12th of September, a handful of events were also in place in the two days leading up to it.  Obviously, those events, which, along with the game, annually attract in excess of 75,000 people, have been canceled as well.

“I know this is a great disappointment to many who consider the SHC one of the major highlights of the year,” the SHC said in a statement. “The health and safety of our attendees along with that of our staff, sponsors and others is a top priority. I encourage everyone to keep practicing recommended safety and social-distancing measures so that we can return to our usual activities as soon as possible.”

As we noted, the Liberty Bowl is the home of the Memphis Tigers football team.  In the wake of this development, the university released its own statement.

The University of Memphis was made aware of the difficult decision by the Southern Heritage Classic to cancel its 2020 game.

Memphis Athletics will continue to stay in close contact with state, local and regional health officials for guidance on home football game sin the fall, and all current indications are that home game swill be played as planned.  Consistent with recent statements, we are developing plans to adhere to social distancing and attendance restrictions as directed by health officials.

Based on the most recent projections, it is anticipated that ticket accommodations may only be available for season ticket holders.  Priority will be given to fans who have purchased or started a payment plan for season tickets by June 30.  While accommodations are being planned for various groups such as current students and player families, there Will Likely be no single-game ticket sales during the 2020 football season.

More details will be provided as plans develop.

Memphis is scheduled to open the 2020 football season Sept. 5 against Arkansas State

Pac-12 football players returning to campus for voluntary workouts — except the California schools such as UCLA and USC

Pac-12
By John TaylorJun 17, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
As the rest of the Pac-12 gets back to some sense of normalcy, UCLA and USC are on the outside looking in. And Cal and Stanford for that matter.

Late last month, the Pac-12 announced that it would allow member institutions to permit student-athletes to begin returning for voluntary on-campus workouts beginning June 15.  The schools, though, were subject to the guidelines set by the states in which they reside.

Monday, of course, was June 15.  And, per the conference edict, most schools in the league began the process of allowing football players back on campus for workouts.  The noteworthy exceptions?  Cal, Stanford, UCLA and USC, of course.

From the Los Angeles Times:

Across the Pac-12 footprint Monday — other than in California, the only state with schools that did not meet the conference’s approved June 15 reopening date, leaving USC and UCLA to watch from the sideline — players returned to a different world. They were welcomed back with swabs thrust deep into their nasal passages as part of COVID-19 testing, which within 48 hours would give each player a baseline answer needed to start college football’s big experiment: Do I have it?

Just when the Golden State’s guidelines will allow both Bruins and Trojans football players to return to campus for workouts is an unknown at the moment.  At this point, there are no indications as to if Cal, Stanford and/or USC can return at some point this month.  One report indicated that UCLA could begin its workouts in June, but that’s far from a certainty.

UPDATED JUNE 17, 2020, at 1:14 p.m. ET: UCLA has announced a phased return for football players, other athletes that would begin June 22.  Voluntary on-campus workouts, though, wouldn’t start until the following Monday at the earliest.

Star Clemson WR Justyn Ross already rehabbing less than two weeks after neck surgery

Clemson football
By John TaylorJun 17, 2020, 9:36 AM EDT
One Clemson football standout proclaimed earlier this month that he’s going to “shock the world.”

Justyn Ross was very limited as Clemson worked its way through a spring football practice that was ultimately scuttled because of the coronavirus pandemic.  In lieu of an official explanation from the program, rumors of the seriousness of Ross’ health issues had been bouncing off the vast expanses of the Internet.

In mid-March, Dabo Swinney attempted to clear the air, saying that the standout wide receiver is “perfectly fine” even as he’s dealing with what’s being described as “stinger symptoms.” Late last month, however, it was reported that Ross will undergo surgery this month.  A Clemson football official subsequently confirmed that a medical procedure is in the offing.

June 1, Swinney confirmed that Ross will undergo surgery this month.  In doing so, Swinney also revealed that the receiver will miss the entire 2020 season.  And, it’s a congenital neck issue that could potentially end his playing career.  At that point, Ross issued his proclamation.

Tuesday, less than two weeks after the June 5 surgery on his neck and spine, Ross posted a video on Twitter in which he’s seen rehabbing in a pool.  In a neck brace.  With a Clemson mask on.

Ross was the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama in the Class of 2018, and he has more than lived up to the recruiting hype.

His first two seasons with the Clemson football program, Ross has totaled 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns on 112 receptions.  This past season, caught 66 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

In four career College Football Playoff games, Ross has a statline of 23-424-3 for the Tigers.

At this point, it’s unclear if Ross, if he’s physically able to return, will return to the Tigers for another season in 2021.  Or, make himself available for next year’s NFL draft.