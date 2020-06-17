Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not surprisingly, Texas is the latest football program to see an uptick in the virus.

June 11, Texas brought back 58 of its football players as part of a phased return of athletics to campus. Per protocol, all of the student-athletes were tested for coronavirus. According to a release from the school two days later, two Texas football players tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, a third tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Testing positive for the antibody means that individual likely had the coronavirus previously.

Fast-forward two-plus weeks, and it’s now being reported that a total of six Texas football players have tested positive for coronavirus. Additionally, in the neighborhood 15 players are being quarantined. Presumably, that’s the six positive cases plus nine others who have been in contact with the positives.

The number of positive Covid-19 tests within the Texas Longhorn football team is up to six, according to my sources. There are roughly 15 players being quarantined right now. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) June 17, 2020

Some further context, from 247Sports.com:

The Longhorns tested roughly half the football team for COVID-19 last week in preparation for voluntary workouts beginning on campus June 15, resulting in two positive tests for COVID-19 and another player who tested positive for the antibodies. This week, the other half of the team underwent testing on Monday and Tuesday, resulting in four more positive tests for COVID-19, the source said. Because of contract tracing – determining who the infected person has most recently been in contact with – at least 15 players were in quarantine as of Wednesday morning, the source said.

Thus far, there’s been no comment from the Texas football program. UT, though, is not the first Power Five to see a spike.

June 4, it was reported that five Alabama football players tested positive for COVID-19. A week later, that number had jumped to eight.