NC State’s loss is unofficially a win for the West Virginia football roster.

Way back in January — doesn’t January seem like a couple of years ago? — Joseph Boletepeli took the first step in leaving NC State by entering the NCAA transfer database. Nearly five full months later, the defensive lineman announced his commitment to West Virginia football.

Boletepeli made the announcement on Twitter.

It was expected that Boletepeli would have to sit out the 2020 season. However, it’s believed he will be granted an immediate-eligibility waiver. Including this season, Boletepeli will have three years of eligibility to use with the Mountaineers.

A three-star member of the Class of 2018 for NC State football, Boletepeli was rated as the No. 27 player regardless of position in the state of North Carolina. During his two seasons with the Wolfpack, Boletepeli played in seven games. Four of those appearances came this past season.

Boletepeli started the first two games of his true freshman campaign. This season, Boletepeli was a No. 2 defensive end who ultimately dropped further down on the depth chart.

West Virginia is scheduled to open the 2020 football season against Florida State Sept. 5 at Merecedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. WVU will open its home slate in Morgantown the following weekend against FCS Eastern Kentucky.