As Alabama continues to make strides on the football recruiting trail, it has the Sunshine State to thank in large part. Especially when it comes to the future of its receiving corps.

Roughly six weeks ago, Alabama held the No. 54 class in the country for the 2021 cycle. Right behind Rice. And right ahead of UTSA. As of Thursday morning? The Crimson Tide owns the No. 23 Class of 2021.

So, what happened in the interim?

May 8, Jacorey Brooks committed to Alabama football. Then, Tuesday night, Christian Leary committed to Nick Saban and his program as well.

Brooks and Leary join Agiye Hall, who committed to the Tide in mid-April, to form a very unique Tuscaloosa trio. All three were four-star 2021 prospects at the time they committed, although Brooks has since been bumped to five-star status. All three are wide receivers. And all three hail from the great state of Florida.

In addition to Brooks and Leary, Alabama has also received commits from four-star safety Kaine Williams and four-star linebacker Ian Jackson since early May. Oh, and there was also the huge commit late last week, when five-star offensive tackle JC Latham chose Alabama football over, among others, Ohio State, which owns the top-ranked class in this cycle on the 247Sports.com composite.

Latham is also from Florida, giving the Crimson Tide four commits from that state in this class. Out of eight commitments total. Three of the others are from Alabama, while one plays his high school football in Louisiana.

Despite the inroads gained, Alabama still holds the No. 6 class in the SEC. Ahead of UA are Tennessee (No. 2 overall), Florida (No. 8), LSU (No. 11), Georgia (No. 17) and Auburn (No. 21), with Texas A&M right behind (No. 24). Here’s to guessing, though, that the Tide is not finished on the recruiting trail. Far from it, in fact.

There’s history behind such confidence, of course. Just once since Saban took over has Alabama finished outside the Top Five in recruiting. That was the 2007 class, signed in February of that year. One month after Saban was hired.