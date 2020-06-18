Alabama and Ohio State, on their respective campuses? Hell. Yes. Sign us up.

Thursday afternoon, a pair of college football bluebloods announced that they have reached an agreement on a home-and-home series. The Crimson Tide will travel to Ohio Stadium on Sept. 18, 2027. The following season, the Buckeyes will make the trek to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 9.

Neither Alabama nor Ohio State has played at each other’s home stadiums. Obviously, this will serve as the first-ever home-and-home series between the powers.

“The addition of Ohio State to our future non-conference schedule shows the commitment our program and administration has to creating the best possible games for our players and fans,” Alabama head football coach Nick Saban said in a statement. “I have coached a lot of years in the SEC and Big 10 and Bryant-Denny Stadium and Ohio Stadium are two of the very best environments in college football. Non-conference series like Alabama-Ohio State are so important to the health of college football, and we are very pleased that we could get this series completed.”

All four of the previous meetings between Alabama and OSU have come on neutral fields. The last meeting came in the 2014 College Football Playoff semifinal. OSU’s win in that matchup propelled it to the national time game and, ultimately, a win over Oregon.

For those curious, Saban would be 75 years old at the time of that first matchup.