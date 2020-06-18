Baylor football
LB son of ousted Iowa strength coach transferring to Baylor

By John TaylorJun 18, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT
Baylor football is benefitting from the upheaval in Iowa City.

Amidst allegations that he directly contributed to “racial disparities in the Iowa football program,” Chris Doyle and Iowa parted ways earlier this week.  In between, the strength & conditioning coach’s son, Hawkeyes linebacker Dillon Doyle, announced that he was entering the NCAA transfer database.

A little over a week later, the younger Doyle announced on Twitter that he’s committing to Baylor football.

“I’m excited to announce my decision to attend and compete for Baylor University,” the player tweeted. “I’d like to thank Coach Aranda and Coach Roberts for the opportunity, and I want to thank everyone who supported me through my recruitment.

“Baylor provides a special situation to be a part of a culture with world-class people and coaches every day, and I can’t wait to get started.

Barring something out of the ordinary, Doyle will have to sit out the 2020 season for the Bears.  He would, though, have two seasons of eligibility to use in Waco.

Doyle was a three-star member of the Iowa football Class of 2018.  The Iowa City native was the No. 4 recruit regardless of position in the Hawkeye State.

As a true freshman, Doyle appeared in four games.  That allowed him to use a redshirt for that first season.  This past season, Doyle started three of the 13 games in which he played.  He was credited with 23 tackles and a forced fumble.

Rutgers mourns the passing of RU Hall of Famer Nate Toran

Rutgers football
By John TaylorJun 18, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT
The Rutgers football program is mourning the passing of one of the all-time greats at RU as Nate Toran died last weekend at the age of 66.  Below is a portion of the press release the school sent out mourning the standout’s passing:

Rutgers football mourns the passing of Nate Toran, one of the greatest players in program history and a member of the inaugural class inducted into the Rutgers Athletics Hall of Fame. The two-time All-America selection from Perth Amboy, New Jersey, died Saturday at 66.

Toran is survived by his wife, Jackie, son, Nathaniel, and daughter, Marcy, as well as three grandchildren, Xavier, Molly and Lincoln, his sister, Carolyn, two brothers, Melvin and Harvey, and his two nieces and four nephews. Toran will be laid to rest in New Jersey and in lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

A four-year letterwinner from 1973-76, Toran is the Scarlet Knights’ all-time leader with 52 career sacks, 23 more than second place in the school record book. That includes the top three single-season sack marks: 19 (1974), 17 (1976) and 16 (1975).

Toran served as a captain for the 11-0 1976 team that led the nation in total defense (179.2), scoring defense (7.4) and rushing yards allowed (83.9). The defensive lineman ended his career with 18 consecutive wins, a school record.

“On the field, I’m not playing just for myself,” Toran said in 1975. “If I do something well, I don’t dwell on it. All the team members help each other out, and no one person can really take the credit. We all have a lot of respect for each other. Still, for me there is nothing like the pleasure I get from sacking a quarterback.

Toran would sign with the Philadelphia Eagles before suffering a career-ending injury. He later would become one of the nine members of the first Rutgers Athletics Hall of Fame class in 1988. Securing four degrees, Toran was also enshrined in the New Jersey Sports Writers Hall of Fame.

‘SEC Nation’ set to see significant personnel shakeup, including Paul Finebaum departing and Jordan Rodgers coming aboard

SEC Network
By John TaylorJun 18, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
A staple of the SEC Network is set to undergo a pretty significant shakeup.  Reportedly.

“SEC Nation” is an SEC Network pregame show in the vein of ESPN’s wildly-popular College GameDay.  Like its corporate cousin, “SEC Nation” originates from a different conference campus every Saturday of the college football season.  Debuting in 2014, three original personalities remain: Tim Tebow, Paul Finebaum and Marcus Spears.

Come to the 2020 season, per one report, Tebow will be the lone surviving original.  According to the New York Post, both Finebaum and Spears are leaving the show.  From the Post‘s report:

Finebaum and Spears are leaving SEC Network’s version of “GameDay” on their own accord. Finebaum, who was on the program for six years, will continue on his radio/TV show and his many appearances on ESPN.

Spears is receiving a promotion as he will appear more regularly on the revamped “NFL Live.”

The same source is reporting that “Bachelorette star/college football analyst Jordan Rodgers will be added to the show.” Host Laura Rutledge is expected to remain with the show in the same capacity.  Rutledge joined “SEC Nation” as a reporter in 2016 before moving into her hosting duties the following season.  Joe Tessitore was the original host of the show.

Rodgers, the younger brother of former Cal and current Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, played quarterback at Vanderbilt from 2010-12.  Hec was the starter for the final year and a half of his time with the Commodores.

It’s expected that Rodgers will do his “SEC Nation” duties gameday morning, then pull a Kirk Herbstreit and call a game on the SEC Network that night.

Former Western Michigan football player Jamal Williams, security officer killed in hospital shooting

Rutgers football
By John TaylorJun 18, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
A very tragic situation involving a former Western Michigan football player has played out in Indiana.

According to reports, 22-year-old ex-WMU defensive lineman Jamal Williams was checked into a mental facility at a Muncie, Ind., hospital earlier this month.  Tuesday, Williams was involved in an early-morning struggle with a nurse and, eventually, two security officers that left both Williams and one security officer, 59-year-old Ryan Askew, dead.  Both of the deceased were killed when they were shot by another security officer, 65-year-old Benny Freeman.

The situation began when staff at the hospital called for help when the 6-3, 290-pound Williams, a psychiatric patient, allegedly grabbed a nurse and began “beating [her] pretty badly.” Both Askew and Freeman responded to the call.  What unfolded after was an utter tragedy.

From NBC 5 in Chicago:

[Williams] then grabbed Askew by the neck and placed him in a chokehold. While he was being choked, Askew drifted in and out of consciousness, and according to Lake County Prosecuting Attorney Bernard Carter, the retired officer made a startling request of Freeman.

“One time when he became conscious during this struggle, he directed Benny to shoot him,” Carter said. “The nurse said he was really reluctant, hand on holster, and held for a few beats. He saw that Askew was going unconscious, so he shot twice.”

One of the bullets hit [Williams] in the face, killing him, and another bullet hit Askew in the arm. The bullet then traveled into Askew’s chest.

Both Askew and Freeman are retired from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams began his collegiate career at the College of DuPage, a junior college in Ilinois.  The Chicago native moved on to WMU, where his only nine appearances came in  2019.

“The loss of life is tragic,” Western Michigan head football coach Tim Lester said. “Today is a sad day. Our thoughts are with everybody involved”

Alabama and Ohio State agree to future home-and-home, first-ever for the college football bluebloods

Alabama Ohio State
By John TaylorJun 18, 2020, 2:18 PM EDT
Alabama and Ohio State, on their respective campuses?  Hell.  Yes.  Sign us up.

Thursday afternoon, a pair of college football bluebloods announced that they have reached an agreement on a home-and-home series.  The Crimson Tide will travel to Ohio Stadium on Sept. 18, 2027.  The following season, the Buckeyes will make the trek to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 9.

Neither Alabama nor Ohio State has played at each other’s home stadiums.  Obviously, this will serve as the first-ever home-and-home series between the powers.

“The addition of Ohio State to our future non-conference schedule shows the commitment our program and administration has to creating the best possible games for our players and fans,” Alabama head football coach Nick Saban said in a statement. “I have coached a lot of years in the SEC and Big 10 and Bryant-Denny Stadium and Ohio Stadium are two of the very best environments in college football. Non-conference series like Alabama-Ohio State are so important to the health of college football, and we are very pleased that we could get this series completed.”

All four of the previous meetings between Alabama and OSU have come on neutral fields.  The last meeting came in the 2014 College Football Playoff semifinal.  OSU’s win in that matchup propelled it to the national time game and, ultimately, a win over Oregon.

For those curious, Saban would be 75 years old at the time of that first matchup.