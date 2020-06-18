Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Baylor football is benefitting from the upheaval in Iowa City.

Amidst allegations that he directly contributed to “racial disparities in the Iowa football program,” Chris Doyle and Iowa parted ways earlier this week. In between, the strength & conditioning coach’s son, Hawkeyes linebacker Dillon Doyle, announced that he was entering the NCAA transfer database.

A little over a week later, the younger Doyle announced on Twitter that he’s committing to Baylor football.

“I’m excited to announce my decision to attend and compete for Baylor University,” the player tweeted. “I’d like to thank Coach Aranda and Coach Roberts for the opportunity, and I want to thank everyone who supported me through my recruitment.

“Baylor provides a special situation to be a part of a culture with world-class people and coaches every day, and I can’t wait to get started.

Barring something out of the ordinary, Doyle will have to sit out the 2020 season for the Bears. He would, though, have two seasons of eligibility to use in Waco.

Doyle was a three-star member of the Iowa football Class of 2018. The Iowa City native was the No. 4 recruit regardless of position in the Hawkeye State.

As a true freshman, Doyle appeared in four games. That allowed him to use a redshirt for that first season. This past season, Doyle started three of the 13 games in which he played. He was credited with 23 tackles and a forced fumble.