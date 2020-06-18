The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 18, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: After citing ‘depression symptoms’ he says surfaced at Maryland, Kent State DB Qwuantrezz Knight to appeal denial of immediate eligibility

THE SYNOPSIS: Knight was ultimately granted immediate eligibility. Then opted to leave Kent State in January. And transferred to UCLA that same month.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Gene Chizik says he has no regrets leaving coaching for full-time fatherhood

THE SYNOPSIS: Good for him. Seriously. There are a helluva lot of things more important than coaching football. Since leaving the profession, Chizik has served as a college football analyst.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Jameis Winston’s dad says two more years at Florida State

THE SYNOPSIS: Mr. Winston was half-right as the quarterback lasted one more season in Tallahassee.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Report: suspended for ’12 season after arrest, Johnny Manziel considered transfer

THE SYNOPSIS: It hadn’t previously been reported that Johnny Football was suspended for all of 2012, but had that suspension rescinded on appeal. Or that he considered a transfer. That was obviously huge news as Manziel won the Heisman Trophy that 2012 season. And led Texas A&M to an 11-win season — most since 1998 — and a win over eventual national champion Alabama.