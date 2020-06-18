Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Exit Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, enter Duke’s Mayo Bowl? Yep, 2020 has been quite the year. And we’re not halfway through it yet.

To the chagrin of many, it was announced last November that the Belk Bowl would cease to exist after the playing of its 2019 game. Thursday, it was announced that Duke’s Mayonaisse will replace Belk as the title sponsor of the Charlotte postseason game.

Hence, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Has a nice drinking-a-PBR-while-getting-my-mullet-trimmed vibe to it, doesn’t it?

As was the case with its predecessor, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl will feature an ACC team versus a team from either the Big Ten or SEC.

“We’re excited about partnering with Duke’s Mayonnaise,” Charlotte Sports Foundation executive director Danny Morrison said in a statement. “Duke’s Mayonnaise is an iconic Southern brand that has been in business for 103 years. Their core is in the mid-South and Southeast, but they’re also a national brand. This will create incredible visibility for them.”

In addition to the bowl game, Duke’s Mayo will also sponsor a regular-season college football game as well. This year, that matchup will feature Notre Dame and Wake Forest squaring off in the aptly-named Duke’s Mayo Classic.

That game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. That, of course, will also serve as the home of the bowl game as well.

All I know is, I can’t wait for the winning team to dump a giant bucket of mayo on the winning head coach’s head. Hey, if they can do it with french fries they can do it with a condiment as well.