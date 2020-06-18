Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eastern Michigan is the latest to be on the losing end of a football portal maneuver.

According to 247Sports.com, Ty Eddington (pictured, center) has opted to enter the NCAA transfer database. It’s the first step in a potential move away from the Eastern Michigan football team.

Eddington will be leaving the Eagles as a graduate transfer. The upcoming season will serve as the defensive lineman’s final season of eligibility.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Eddington came to the Eagles as a junior college transfer prior to the 2018 season. The past two years, Eddington has played in 15 games. The lineman started six of those appearances, including three of four games in which he played in 2019.

In his time with the MAC school, Eddington was credited with 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defensed and a half sack.

EMU is coming off a 6-7 campaign that ended with a QuickLane Bowl loss to Pitt. The Eagles have now played in a bowl game three of the past four years, the only time in school history that’s ever happened.

