A very tragic situation involving a former Western Michigan football player has played out in Indiana.

According to reports, 22-year-old ex-WMU defensive lineman Jamal Williams was checked into a mental facility at a Muncie, Ind., hospital earlier this month. Tuesday, Williams was involved in an early-morning struggle with a nurse and, eventually, two security officers that left both Williams and one security officer, 59-year-old Ryan Askew, dead. Both of the deceased were killed when they were shot by another security officer, 65-year-old Benny Freeman.

The situation began when staff at the hospital called for help when the 6-3, 290-pound Williams, a psychiatric patient, allegedly grabbed a nurse and began “beating [her] pretty badly.” Both Askew and Freeman responded to the call. What unfolded after was an utter tragedy.

From NBC 5 in Chicago:

[Williams] then grabbed Askew by the neck and placed him in a chokehold. While he was being choked, Askew drifted in and out of consciousness, and according to Lake County Prosecuting Attorney Bernard Carter, the retired officer made a startling request of Freeman. “One time when he became conscious during this struggle, he directed Benny to shoot him,” Carter said. “The nurse said he was really reluctant, hand on holster, and held for a few beats. He saw that Askew was going unconscious, so he shot twice.” One of the bullets hit [Williams] in the face, killing him, and another bullet hit Askew in the arm. The bullet then traveled into Askew’s chest.

Both Askew and Freeman are retired from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams began his collegiate career at the College of DuPage, a junior college in Ilinois. The Chicago native moved on to WMU, where his only nine appearances came in 2019.

“The loss of life is tragic,” Western Michigan head football coach Tim Lester said. “Today is a sad day. Our thoughts are with everybody involved”