Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow named as the SEC Male Athlete of the Year

Jun 18, 2020
Joe Burrow may have seen his time at the collegiate level come to an end, but the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft is still collecting hardware.

Wednesday, Joe Burrow was named as the winner of the 2019-2020 Roy F. Kramer SEC Male Athlete of the Year.  The conference’s athletic directors voted on the award named in honor of the league’s legendary commissioner.

This is the second major award the quarterback has claimed since LSU defeated Clemson to win the 2019 national championship.

In late January, Joe Burrow was named as the winner of the 2019 Manning Award, the first LSU player to claim the trophy named in honor of the quarterbacking Mannings. That was the seventh major national honor claimed by Burrow since the end of the 2019 regular season, to go along with the Heisman Trophythe Associated Press National Player of the Year Awardthe Maxwell Awardthe Walter Camp Awardthe Davey O’Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Award.

Additionally, Burrow was a unanimous first-team All-American (American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press, Athletic, CBS, ESPN, Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, USA Today, Walter Camp). Of course, he was first-team All-SEC and was named as the SEC Offensive Player of the Year as well.

Burrow was also named as the MVP for the SEC championship game. In the playoffs, he was named Offensive Player of the Game for both the semifinal win over Oklahoma and the national championship victory over Clemson.

But wait, there’s more hardware. This month, Burrow was unanimously named as the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s James J. Corbett Award winner, which is given annually to the state of Louisiana’s top amateur athlete.

The Ohio State transfer also set a handful of FBS passing, yardage and scoring records:

  • Touchdown Passes (Season) — No. 1 with 60
  • Touchdowns Responsible For (Season) — No. 1 with 65 (60 passing, 5 rushing)
  • Points Responsible For (Season) — No. 1 with 392 (65 touchdowns, one two-point conversion)
  • Total Offense – Yards (Season) — No. 1 with 6,039
  • Touchdown Passes (Half) — tied for No. 1 with seven (vs. Oklahoma, 2019 CFP National Semifinal)
  • Consecutive Games with 300+ Yards of Total Offense — tied for No. 1 with 14

Joe Burrow will leave LSU having set or tied 30 school single-season and career records as well. He also set or tied 11 SEC single-season and career records.

(To peruse all of those records, click HERE.)

Arguably the best part about Burrow’s 2019 season, though? His Heisman Trophy speech helped raise more than a half-million dollars to help feed the hungry in his home state of Ohio. That, not the hardware or stats or records, is the measure of the man who burst onto the national scene this past season.

Alabama lands third commit from four/five-star 2021 receivers from Florida

Alabama football
Jun 18, 2020
As Alabama continues to make strides on the football recruiting trail, it has the Sunshine State to thank in large part.  Especially when it comes to the future of its receiving corps.

Roughly six weeks ago, Alabama held the No. 54 class in the country for the 2021 cycle.  Right behind Rice.  And right ahead of UTSA.  As of Thursday morning?  The Crimson Tide owns the No. 23 Class of 2021.

So, what happened in the interim?

May 8, Jacorey Brooks committed to Alabama football.  Then, Tuesday night, Christian Leary committed to Nick Saban and his program as well.

Brooks and Leary join Agiye Hall, who committed to the Tide in mid-April, to form a very unique Tuscaloosa trio.  All three were four-star 2021 prospects at the time they committed, although Brooks has since been bumped to five-star status.  All three are wide receivers.  And all three hail from the great state of Florida.

In addition to Brooks and Leary, Alabama has also received commits from four-star safety Kaine Williams and four-star linebacker Ian Jackson since early May.  Oh, and there was also the huge commit late last week, when five-star offensive tackle JC Latham chose Alabama football over, among others, Ohio State, which owns the top-ranked class in this cycle on the 247Sports.com composite.

Latham is also from Florida, giving the Crimson Tide four commits from that state in this class.  Out of eight commitments total.  Three of the others are from Alabama, while one plays his high school football in Louisiana.

Despite the inroads gained, Alabama still holds the No. 6 class in the SEC.  Ahead of UA are Tennessee (No. 2 overall), Florida (No. 8), LSU (No. 11), Georgia (No. 17) and Auburn (No. 21), with Texas A&M right behind (No. 24).  Here’s to guessing, though, that the Tide is not finished on the recruiting trail.  Far from it, in fact.

There’s history behind such confidence, of course.  Just once since Saban took over has Alabama finished outside the Top Five in recruiting.  That was the 2007 class, signed in February of that year.  One month after Saban was hired.

ACC becomes last Power Five to confirm its Football Media Days is going virtual

ACC football
Jun 18, 2020
As the lone Power Five holdout, the ACC has, as expected, joined the Football Media Days crowd.  While practicing proper social distancing, of course.

In late April, the MWC was the first FBS league to announce that the conference will hold its Football Media Days virtually instead of in-person.  A day later, the MAC announced that its Football Media Days will be virtual as well.  Then, May 4, the AAC confirmed it will be doing the same.  The next day, it was ditto for Conference USA.

May 6, the Big 12 became the first Power Five to go virtual for Media Days.  The Pac-12 quickly followed suit.  May 22, the Big Ten did the inevitable as well.  Ditto the SEC on June 10.

Schedule-wise, the ACC had the latest Football Media Days.  So, while they held out as long as they could, the ACC confirmed Thursday morning that it has canceled its in-person Football Media Days.  That event had been scheduled for July 22-23 in Charlotte.

Unlike the other Power Fives, however, the ACC has announced its plans for a virtual Football Media Days.  According to a release, the conference “will conduct its annual ACC Football Kickoff virtually July 21-23, 2020. The event will include live coverage available on ACC Network with ACC Commissioner John Swofford, the league’s head coaches and select student-athletes.”

An event schedule, including a list of virtual attendees, will be released at a later date.

“As we continue to navigate the necessary steps surrounding COVID-19, transitioning this year’s ACC Football Kickoff from an in-person event to a virtual experience is the best option to provide media access to our coaches and student-athletes,” said Swofford in a statement. “Our primary focus in all decisions continues to be the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, and in this specific instance, all of our media partners and event attendees.”

Longhorns LB Juwan Mitchell: ‘I do not feel comfortable representing the University of Texas’

Texas football
Jun 18, 2020
Another racial injustice fire is burning within the Texas football program.

Late last week, dozens of Texas student-athletes, including football players, took to social media to ask that several issues be addressed.  Among them? Renaming several buildings on campus, including James Hogg Auditorium; “replacement of statues with more diverse statues on campus designed by artists/sculptors who are people of color”; the UT Athletic Department donating .5% of its annual earnings to black organizations and the Black Lives Matter movement; and replacing “The Eyes of Texas with a new song without racist undertones.”

In a statement, athletic director Chris Del Conte said that the athletic department will begin meeting with student-athletes “very soon and will have meaningful discussions.”

Nearly a week later, linebacker Juwan Mitchell took to Twitter Wednesday night to voice his ongoing concerns, ending his social media missive by stating that he does “not feel comfortable representing the University of Texas.”

In his first season with the Longhorns, Mitchell started five of the 11 games in which he played.

Mitchell’s stance comes on the heels of one of his teammates proclaiming that he’ll “never play another snap” at UT amidst police brutality and racial injustice.  If Tom Herman‘s previous comments stand, don’t expect there to be any pushback from the program on Mitchell’s public stance.

“[I]f you’re going to cheer them and love them for three-and-a-half hours a Saturday in the fall, you better have the same feelings for them off the field, because they’re human beings,” the Texas head football coach said earlier this week. “They deserve the same amount of respect and human rights that all of us do in this country when we agreed on the social contract to be a member of the United States.”

Washington adds FCS All-American QB Kevin Thomson

Washington football
Jun 18, 2020
Washington has turned to a lower level of the sport to bolster its football roster.  Specifically, its quarterback room.

Wednesday, it was confirmed by the school that Kevin Thomson has transferred into the Washington football team.  The move is a homecoming of sorts as Thomson played his high school football in Auburn, Wash.  That town is roughly a half-hour drive from the UW campus.

“We’re really pleased that Kevin is returning to play for his hometown school,” first-year Washington head football coach Jimmy Lake said in a statement. “He adds a lot of experience to our quarterbacks room and should help raise the level of competition for everyone.”

As a graduate transfer coming in from the FCS, Thomson is eligible to play immediately in 2020.  This season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Thomson comes to UW after spending the last four seasons at Sacramento State.   This past season, Thomson passed for 3,216 yards and 27 touchdowns and ran for another 619 yards and 12 scores.  He was an FCS All-American and Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year for the 2019 season.

In the voting for the 2019 Walter Payton Award, given to the nation’s top FCS offensive player, Thomson finished third.

Washington is looking to replace starter Jacob Eason, who left college football a year early for the 2020 NFL Draft.  Thomson will enter an Eason-less room that currently consists of redshirt sophomore Jacob Sirmon, redshirt freshman Dylan Morris and true freshman Ethan Garbers.  That trio has combined to start zero games and attempt three passes at the collegiate level.