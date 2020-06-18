As if Texas football didn’t already have enough on its off-field plate with which to deal.

June 11, Texas brought back 58 of its football players as part of a phased return of athletics to campus. Per protocol, all of the student-athletes were tested for coronavirus. According to a release from the school two days later, two Texas football players tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, a third tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Testing positive for the antibody means that individual likely had the coronavirus previously.

Earlier this week, it was reported that another four players tested positive. Additionally, the reports stated, in the neighborhood of 15 players were being quarantined. Thursday afternoon, Texas confirmed that 13 of its football players have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed positive. All of those individuals are in self-isolation.

On top of that, 10 other Texas football players are in self-quarantine based on contact tracing protocols. All of those who have been quarantined are asymptomatic.

Finally, UT noted that it has identified a total of four football players who have tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody.

Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council formally approved a six-week preseason model for football that will begin July 13 (for schools that start the season Sept. 5). At that time, players will be required to participate in “summer access activities” such as weight training, conditioning and film review. Starting July 24 and running through Aug. 6, players will be required to participate in meetings and walkthroughs. Aug. 7 will be the start of the standard summer camp.

Texas is scheduled to open the 2020 college football season Sept. 5 vs. USF in Austin.