Another racial injustice fire is burning within the Texas football program.

Late last week, dozens of Texas student-athletes, including football players, took to social media to ask that several issues be addressed. Among them? Renaming several buildings on campus, including James Hogg Auditorium; “replacement of statues with more diverse statues on campus designed by artists/sculptors who are people of color”; the UT Athletic Department donating .5% of its annual earnings to black organizations and the Black Lives Matter movement; and replacing “The Eyes of Texas with a new song without racist undertones.”

In a statement, athletic director Chris Del Conte said that the athletic department will begin meeting with student-athletes “very soon and will have meaningful discussions.”

Nearly a week later, linebacker Juwan Mitchell took to Twitter Wednesday night to voice his ongoing concerns, ending his social media missive by stating that he does “not feel comfortable representing the University of Texas.”

In his first season with the Longhorns, Mitchell started five of the 11 games in which he played.

Mitchell’s stance comes on the heels of one of his teammates proclaiming that he’ll “never play another snap” at UT amidst police brutality and racial injustice. If Tom Herman‘s previous comments stand, don’t expect there to be any pushback from the program on Mitchell’s public stance.

“[I]f you’re going to cheer them and love them for three-and-a-half hours a Saturday in the fall, you better have the same feelings for them off the field, because they’re human beings,” the Texas head football coach said earlier this week. “They deserve the same amount of respect and human rights that all of us do in this country when we agreed on the social contract to be a member of the United States.”