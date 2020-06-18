Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Washington has turned to a lower level of the sport to bolster its football roster. Specifically, its quarterback room.

Wednesday, it was confirmed by the school that Kevin Thomson has transferred into the Washington football team. The move is a homecoming of sorts as Thomson played his high school football in Auburn, Wash. That town is roughly a half-hour drive from the UW campus.

“We’re really pleased that Kevin is returning to play for his hometown school,” first-year Washington head football coach Jimmy Lake said in a statement. “He adds a lot of experience to our quarterbacks room and should help raise the level of competition for everyone.”

As a graduate transfer coming in from the FCS, Thomson is eligible to play immediately in 2020. This season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Thomson comes to UW after spending the last four seasons at Sacramento State. This past season, Thomson passed for 3,216 yards and 27 touchdowns and ran for another 619 yards and 12 scores. He was an FCS All-American and Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year for the 2019 season.

In the voting for the 2019 Walter Payton Award, given to the nation’s top FCS offensive player, Thomson finished third.

Washington is looking to replace starter Jacob Eason, who left college football a year early for the 2020 NFL Draft. Thomson will enter an Eason-less room that currently consists of redshirt sophomore Jacob Sirmon, redshirt freshman Dylan Morris and true freshman Ethan Garbers. That trio has combined to start zero games and attempt three passes at the collegiate level.