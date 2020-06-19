Over the past month, Middle Tennessee has been on both sides of the football transfer portal.

In mid-May, the Conference USA school brought in Purdue transfer cornerback Kenneth Major. A week later, quarterback Randall Johnson took the first step in leaving Middle Tennessee football by entering the NCAA transfer database.

This week, Zack Dobson confirmed that he has joined Johnson in the portal. The wide receiver made his decision known to the public on Twitter.

“I want to thank all of the coaches at MTSU for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the team,” the receiver wrote. “They have taught me so much about the sport and how to be a great student-athlete. I also want to thank all of the players at MTSU. We have built a brotherhood and I am excited to see where each of our journeys take us.

“While I am grateful for my time at Middle Tennessee State University, I know that I have to make decisions that best serve myself and my family. Thus, my recruitment is now open. I am excited to see where my next 2 years will take me.”

Respect my decision 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yoPP8Ev1aF — Zack Dobson (@stn__zack) June 18, 2020

Dobson will be exiting the Middle Tennessee football program as a graduate transfer. As noted, he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

The Knoxville native was a three-star member of the Tennessee football Class of 2017. After redshirting as a true freshman, the 5-8, 164-pound Dobson played in 17 games. He started seven of those appearances.

During his time with the Blue Raiders, Dobson totaled 413 yards and seven touchdowns on 31 receptions. He added another 327 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Middle Tennessee State is coming off a 4-8 2019 football campaign. That was the program’s worst record since going 2-10 in 2011. MTSU also saw its school-record streak of bowl appearances end at four in a row.