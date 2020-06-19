Nebraska football is the latest to see its head football coach take a pay cut. But this one comes with a twist.

Nebraska athletics Thursday announced that its two highest-earning employees, including football coach Scott Frost, will be donating a portion of their salaries back to the department this coming fiscal year. Included in that is men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg.

According to the school, the amount to be donated will be determined when the athletic department budget is finalized. When that will be is unknown.

“These are difficult times across our country and in college athletics, and Nebraska Athletics is not immune to the financial crunch,” Frost said in a statement. “This athletic department has been so important to my family for several decades. Before I ever played or coached here, I was a Nebraska Cornhusker fan first. I wanted to do my small part to help ensure our athletic department and all of our teams have the necessary resources to compete for championships moving forward.”

Frost, who spent the last three years of his collegiate career as a quarterback for the Cornhuskers, is entering his third season as the Nebraska head football coach. Last season, he was paid $5 million in guaranteed compensation.

Including Nebraska, at least five Big Ten schools have slashed coaching wages in some form or fashion.

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20% pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.