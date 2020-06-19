Nebraska football is the latest to see its head football coach take a pay cut. But this one comes with a twist.
Nebraska athletics Thursday announced that its two highest-earning employees, including football coach Scott Frost, will be donating a portion of their salaries back to the department this coming fiscal year. Included in that is men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg.
According to the school, the amount to be donated will be determined when the athletic department budget is finalized. When that will be is unknown.
“These are difficult times across our country and in college athletics, and Nebraska Athletics is not immune to the financial crunch,” Frost said in a statement. “This athletic department has been so important to my family for several decades. Before I ever played or coached here, I was a Nebraska Cornhusker fan first. I wanted to do my small part to help ensure our athletic department and all of our teams have the necessary resources to compete for championships moving forward.”
Frost, who spent the last three years of his collegiate career as a quarterback for the Cornhuskers, is entering his third season as the Nebraska head football coach. Last season, he was paid $5 million in guaranteed compensation.
Including Nebraska, at least five Big Ten schools have slashed coaching wages in some form or fashion.
Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:
Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20% pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.
Add Stanford to the burgeoning list of Power Five football programs returning.
Last month, the NCAA announced that it would allow schools to bring its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1. The SEC subsequently confirmed its players would be permitted to start returning June 8. Ohio State, Indiana, Illinois and Penn State from the Big Ten did the same on the same date. And, as far as that goes, so did Clemson, Louisville and Pitt. Another ACC school, Miami, kicked its off June 15; a Big Ten school, Michigan, began that same day. Nebraska, meanwhile, started June 1.
This past Monday, Pac-12 schools began their respective returns to campus. Except for those Power Fives in California. UCLA, though, confirmed Wednesday that it will begin its phased return June 22.
A day later, another Cali program, Stanford, confirmed that it will allow all student-athletes, football players included, to return to the campus for voluntary activities. There are, though, stipulations. From the university’s release:
The return to play plan for voluntary activities is open to student-athletes of any sport, provided they have been authorized to engage, properly screened by the sports medicine team and experienced no known COVID-19 contact for 7-14 days prior to their return to campus. There will be a re-entry protocol customized to each student-athlete. Housing and meals during this period are the responsibility of the student-athletes participating in voluntary activity, as campus residences remain closed to undergraduate students.
Student-athletes returning for voluntary activities will be required to complete a daily online screening assessment and an in-person screening prior to entering the Stanford Athletics campus. Student-athletes will have access to outdoor and aquatic facilities and be permitted to enter the athletic training room and sports medicine clinic by appointment only.
Additional health and safety measures required of all student-athletes returning for voluntary activities include: practicing sufficient physical distancing, wearing face coverings, washing hands with soap and water frequently, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer and thoroughly cleaning equipment between each use.
An off-field issue has prematurely put to an end one Tennessee football player’s time on Rocky Top.
Tim Jordan was arrested late last month on multiple charges after being pulled over for speeding. The Vols running back is facing one count each of carrying a concealed firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. The firearm charge is a third-degree felony. The other two are misdemeanors.
Less than a month later, Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that the senior is no longer a member of the Tennessee football team. While not couched as such by the coach, a UT official confirmed that Jordan was indeed dismissed from the squad.
Jordan’s next move Will Likely be to enter the NCAA transfer database. The Bartow, Fla., product has one season of eligibility remaining. He does, though, also have a redshirt he could use in 2020. That would allow him to play in 2021 if he were to so choose.
Jordan was a four-star member of the Class of 2017 for the Volunteers.
The past three seasons, Jordan has appeared in 36 of UT’s 37 games. This past season, Jordan’s 428 yards were third on the Vols. The year before, he was second on the team with 522 yards on the ground.
All told, Jordan has rushed for 1002 yards and four touchdowns during his time in Knoxville. The Florida native has also added 26 receptions for another 227 yards coming out of the backfield.
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 19, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: Big Ten coaches on hot seat: Record revenues mean those big buyouts don’t mean quite as much
THE SYNOPSIS: Just two B1G programs will have different coaches in 2020. Chris Ash was fired by Rutgers. And Mark Dantonio “stepped down” at Michigan State.
2018
THE HEADLINE: Lincoln Riley will (barely) make more than his starting QB in 2018
THE SYNOPSIS: The head coach made $4.8 million in guaranteed compensation. Kyler Murray, the ninth-overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft, was paid a $4.7 million signing bonus.
2016
THE HEADLINE: Tennessee lands eight commitments in one day
THE SYNOPSIS: The 2017-18 seasons produced a combined nine wins. Vols fans can only hope this year’s recruiting rush produces better on-field results.
2015
THE HEADLINE: Jim Harbaugh effect helping to turn around ticket sales at Michigan
THE SYNOPSIS: In five seasons under Harbaugh, the Wolverines have finished third or fourth in The Big Ten East four times. U-M is also 0-5 vs. rival Ohio State.
2014
THE HEADLINE: Mark Emmert once again suggests paying players would doom college sports
THE SYNOPSIS: Six years later, players are about to earn money off their own name, image and likeness. With the begrudging approval of the NCAA.
2013
THE HEADLINE: Johnny Manziel’s angry tweet was fueled by a… parking ticket?
THE SYNOPSIS: What do we always say? Johnny Football gonna Johnny Football, y’all.
2010
THE HEADLINE: Dr. Lou: Notre Dame should join Big Ten
THE SYNOPSIS: A decade later, many observers align with Holtz’s opinion. Except for those whose opinions matter most. Ya know, the ones who reside in South Bend.
2009
THE HEADLINE: Jim Harbaugh Steers Around the NFL Question
THE SYNOPSIS: On Jan. 7, 2011, Harbaugh officially left Stanford for the San Francisco 49ers.
Eastern Michigan is the latest to be on the losing end of a football portal maneuver.
According to 247Sports.com, Ty Eddington (pictured, center) has opted to enter the NCAA transfer database. It’s the first step in a potential move away from the Eastern Michigan football team.
Eddington will be leaving the Eagles as a graduate transfer. The upcoming season will serve as the defensive lineman’s final season of eligibility.
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Eddington came to the Eagles as a junior college transfer prior to the 2018 season. The past two years, Eddington has played in 15 games. The lineman started six of those appearances, including three of four games in which he played in 2019.
In his time with the MAC school, Eddington was credited with 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defensed and a half sack.
EMU is coming off a 6-7 campaign that ended with a QuickLane Bowl loss to Pitt. The Eagles have now played in a bowl game three of the past four years, the only time in school history that’s ever happened.
Creighton’s 28 wins (in six seasons) are already fifth-most in the program’s history.